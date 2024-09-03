Statue Long Lost From The Titanic Discovered
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A bronze statue from the Titanic, long considered lost forever,
was discovered during a recent expedition by a company that owns
the rights to lift objects from the wreck site,
Azernews reports.
From Georgia, which legally owns the rights to the 112-year-old
wreck, she completed her first expedition since 2010 and presented
new photos from the wreck site.
The crew spent 20 days on site and returned to Providence, Rhode
Island. They took more than two million images of the crash with
the highest resolution ever taken. The team also fully mapped the
wreck and its debris field, using advanced equipment that will be
used to improve understanding of the site.
At the top of the list of encouraging discoveries was a
2-foot-tall bronze statuette of the Roman goddess Diana. Known as
the Diana of Versailles, she served as the centerpiece of the
first-class waiting room and embodied the luxurious design of the
Titanic.
Several expeditions took part in the search for this unique
artifact, each of which was led by RMST researcher James Penk. On
the last day of the 2024 expedition, with only a few hours left,
Diana was found and photographed. According to the company, it was
a great honor to publish these spectacular visual effects, shot
with Marine Imaging Technologies, and demonstrate the beautiful and
intricate details of Diana, which have not been seen for over a
century.
After 13 days spent searching for the wreckage, the expedition
team was thrilled when they first saw the bow of the ship. However,
the moment of excitement and anticipation was immediately
overshadowed by a significant change in the familiar silhouette. A
15-foot-long section was missing from the once miraculously
preserved railing surrounding the forward deck of the forecastle on
the port side.
"The discovery of the statue of Diana was an exciting moment.
But we are saddened by the loss of the iconic bow railing and other
evidence of destruction, which has only strengthened our commitment
to preserving the Titanic's legacy," said Thomasina Ray, Director
of Collections at RMS Titanic. "Over the next few weeks and months,
we will conduct a more thorough analysis of the condition of the
Titanic and its changes over time."
