Inflation In Turkiye Slowed To 52 Percent In August
By Alimat Aliyeva
Consumer prices in Turkiye increased by 52% year-on-year in
August, Azernews reports.
The pace of recovery has slowed for the third month in a row. In
July, inflation was 61.8%. The August pace of price increases is
the lowest since July last year.
Analysts on average predicted that prices would rise by 52.2%,
according to Trading Economics. Last month, food and non-alcoholic
beverages rose in price by 44.9% (in July - by 58.9%), transport
services - by 29% (by 46.1%).
Meanwhile, the growth rate of utility costs accelerated to
101.5% from 98.5% in July. Core inflation, which does not take into
account the cost of food, energy, alcohol, tobacco products and
gold, amounted to 51.6% year-on-year last month, which is the
lowest since June 2023. In July, it was at 60.2%.
