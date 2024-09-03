Woman Killed As Russians Hit Makarove In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a Russian strike on the border village of Makarove in the Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Occupiers attacked Makarove village in the Zolochiv community, Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, a 38-year-old woman died in the enemy shelling. A 59-year-old civilian man sustained light injuries,” said Syniehubov.
According to him, three private houses, outbuildings and power grids were damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, 14 people were injured in a Russian strike on Kharkiv on September 2.
