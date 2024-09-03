State Emergency Service: 50 Killed, 271 Injured In Russia's Strike On Poltava

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty people were killed and 271 in a Russian missile strike on Poltava, according to the State Emergency Service.

Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the spokesperson for the State Emergency Service, announced this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to our data, 50 people were killed and 271 were injured. These are preliminary figures as information is being updated. A headquarters has been established to oversee the activities of all services operating at the scene,” Khorunzhyi said.

As many as 25 people were rescued, 11 of them were unblocked from the rubble, he noted.

Secretary General of Council of Europe on Russian attack in: "These barbaric acts won't go unpunished

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 3, Russian troops struck an educational institution and a

hospital in Poltava with two ballistic missiles. 51 people were reported killed and over 235 wounded.

According to Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, about 15 people are believed to be still trapped under the rubble.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Poltava.