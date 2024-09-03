Russians Shelled Huliaypole In Evening, Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of September 3, Russian invaders shelled the town of Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a 47-year-old woman.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russians wounded a 47-year-old woman in Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy has once again attacked the frontline city. They fired at a civilian house,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of victims in Zaporizhzhia increased to 6 after the Russian attack on the building of the Grand Palace hotel complex on September 3.