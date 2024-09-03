Russians Shelled Huliaypole In Evening, Woman Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of September 3, Russian invaders shelled the town of Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a 47-year-old woman.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Russians wounded a 47-year-old woman in Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy has once again attacked the frontline city. They fired at a civilian house,” the statement reads.
Read also:
Woman killed as Russians hit Makarove in Kharkiv
region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of victims in Zaporizhzhia increased to 6 after the Russian attack on the building of the Grand Palace hotel complex on September 3.
MENAFN03092024000193011044ID1108632300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.