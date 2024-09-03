Wipfli Releases 2024 Annual Report: A Year Of Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli proudly announces the release of its 2024 Annual Report , highlighting a year of significant achievements driven by innovation and commitment to excellence.

The report showcases Wipfli's focus on integrating cutting-edge technology, fostering a culture of creativity and delivering unparalleled client service.

Wipfli's innovative culture continues to the firm's growth and its impact on clients.

Wipfli's annual report shows a continued strong growth trajectory with an 8% increase in net revenue to $590 million.

Key highlights include continued growth across all service lines , enhanced client experiences and strategic advancements in digital transformation.

This year marks a pivotal chapter in Wipfli's nearly 100-year history, underscoring its position as an industry leader.

"When our firm started nearly 100 years ago, we provided tax and bookkeeping services," Managing Partner Kurt Gresens said. "Today, we integrate cloud and digital technologies, offer proficiency in our clients' industries and engage a global workforce to provide solutions."

The report covers Wipfli's 2024 fiscal year, which ended May 31. For more details, visit our

2024 Annual Report .

About Wipfli

Wipfli is an advisory firm with a strong CPA foundation that helps our clients navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace by optimizing performance and driving growth. We deliver holistic solutions born of boundless curiosity and a unique perspective to unlock the full potential of every individual and organization we serve.



