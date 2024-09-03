Makemytrip\'S \'How India Travels Abroad\' Report Reveals Fresh Insights About Indian Travellers\' Preferences

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 03 September, 2024: MakeMyTrip, India\'s leading company, released its \'How India Travels Abroad\' Report for the period of June 2023 to May 2024. The in-depth report highlights.



Highlighting the importance of the report, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, \"With rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global cultures, and the increasing ease of travel, more Indians are exploring both domestic and international destinations for leisure as well as business. Our data attests to the growing confidence in exploring new destinations and indulging in different/ luxury experiences, which is also transforming the travel industry.



While domestic tourism remains buoyant, as noted in our previous report, our latest findings highlight the notable changes in international travel behaviour driven by macroeconomic factors that are fuelling the surge in travel among Indians. These trends present an exciting opportunity for the travel and tourism industry to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of Indian travellers.\"



A key finding from the report suggests that international travel search volumes remain relatively steady across all seasons, with December being the most active month for international travel searches. The October-December quarter attracts the most searches for short-haul destinations, while the six-month period between April and September sees higher searches for mid & long-haul destinations.



The report also reveals that popular destinations such as the UAE, Thailand, and the USA top the chart of the destinations that Indians love to travel to, with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan leading the emerging destinations chart.



Some other key highlights from the report are:



Wanderlust Boom: More Indians are taking trips to international destinations, with a 32% growth in people taking 2 or more trips in a year. The top ten most searched countries remain the same as 2023, contributing to 64% of all international searches on the platform. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi lead the charts for international travel searches. UK, Australia and Germany are the most popular student destinations.



Emerging Hotspots - There has been a 70% increase in the combined search volume for the top 10 emerging destinations. Almaty and Baku have seen phenomenal growth rates of 527% and 395%, respectively. The overall contribution of searches for emerging destinations on our platform has increased from 10% to 14%, indicating that Indians are exploring newer global destinations.



Business Class not just for Business - Interest in luxury travel is rising among Indians, with a 10% growth in searches for business class flights in the international segment. Hong Kong shows the highest growth with a 131% increase in searches followed by Sri Lanka, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.



Luxury vs. Budget: Indian Travelers\' Hotel Choices – While Indians are on the lookout for pocket friendly experiences, close to 50% of international hotel bookings fall in the above INR 7,000 per night tariff bracket. With New York being the most expensive place to book a hotel, South Asian destinations such as Pokhara, Pattaya, and Kuala Lumpur emerge as the top destinations for budget-friendly stay options.



Travellers from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana spend the most on premium hotel bookings

In contrast, travellers from Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu show a higher preference for budget hotels.



Homestays and Villas on the Rise - Searches for homestays and villas have surged by 42%. Bali, Dubai and Singapore make for the highest share of searches for homestays and villas, while cities like Interlaken, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, Amsterdam, and Rome are also leading this trend, showing maximum growth in search volumes.



Jet-set for Leisure – Fifty-five percent of all trips to international destinations are for leisure, followed by 33% for VFR (visiting friends and relatives). Thailand is the most favourite leisure destination for Indians. An impressive 44% of international travellers from West Bengal chose Thailand as the overseas destination. The UAE, Europe, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam are the other top leisure destinations for Indian travellers.



Urban Nightlife Dominates – More than one-third of Indians prefer urban destinations with a vibrant nightlife. Travellers from West Bengal and Punjab make up the largest share of those seeking urban nightlife. Bangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, and Ho Chi Minh City are the top five destinations for travellers seeking vibrant urban nightlife. Additionally, 23% of Indians also have a proclivity towards shopping and luxury, with Dubai and Singapore being the top favourites.



Love for flexibility, assurance, and extra baggage – Japan, Europe, the USA, and South Korea are the top destinations where Indians opted for Zero Cancellation for flight bookings. The UAE, Thailand, Europe, and the USA, on the other hand, had the highest share of travellers purchasing travel insurance. Indians also have a preference for additional baggage – travellers from Rajasthan booked the most extra baggage, followed by those from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Additionally, Europe, the UAE, Singapore, and the USA, saw the highest share of travellers opting for Visa Rejection Full Refund.



Impulsive Travel Trend – Close to 50% of international flights and 56% of international hotel rooms are booked less than 14 days before the travel date. Oman, Nepal and UAE have the highest last minute flight bookings, while Qatar, Oman and Azerbaijan lead in last minute hotel bookings. European cities, on the other hand, have longest Advance Purchase (AP) windows.



The \"How Indians Travel Abroad\" report spotlights India\'s emergence as a global travel force. As travellers seek authenticity and personal connections, the travel ecosystem must adapt. Whether it\'s exploring ancient ruins in Greece or sipping tea in Sri Lanka, Indian travellers are leaving their footprints across continents.

