EAM-Mosca Will Be Exhibiting At The Supercorr Expo 2024

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EAM-Mosca is excited to return to SuperCorr and will be exhibiting in Booth #2031. Multiple products will be on display, and the team will be available to answer questions, give in-person tours of its end-of-line packaging solutions, and provide live demonstrations of select wrapping and strapping machines.

EAM-Mosca will be exhibiting in Booth # 2031.

"Corrugated is one of our core industries," said Jimmy Dodd, Director of National Accounts, Corrugated. "We look forward to exhibiting at SuperCorr Expo to demonstrate our wide array of strapping and wrapping solutions. For corrugated packaging that needs to be bundled, wrapped, strapped, or any combination, we can tailor our machines to fit your end-of-line packaging needs, and SuperCorr is the perfect place to see that in person."

During the 2024 Expo, EAM-Mosca will have three of its industry-leading wrapping and strapping machines on display, including:



Movitec Rotary Ring Stretch wrappers : A line of high-performance automatic stretch wrapping machines designed to protect both palletized and non-palletized loads.

The

Max-Q Squaring SoniXs ® Syste : A squaring bundler with simultaneous strapping capabilities that features EAM-Mosca's patented SoniXs ® ultrasonic sealing technology. The TRC6-SQ4-SoniXs ®

Tandem : A two-stage, high-speed squaring and strapping bundling solution.

The company is also excited to reveal the newest addition to its high-end selection of end-of-line packaging solutions during the show.

SuperCorr is North America's largest trade show and conference dedicated to the corrugated packaging industry. The Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI) and the Association of Independent Corrugated Converters

(AICC) organize the exhibition. It occurs every four years and attracts over 6,000 attendees from 70 countries. It also includes over 300 exhibitors, including EAM-Mosca.

This year's event will be in Orlando, Florida, from September 9th to the 12th. The hall will be open from 12 PM to 5 PM from the 9th to the 11th and will wrap up with a shorter session from 9 AM to 12 PM on the morning of the 12th.

About EAM-Mosca

EAM-Mosca, founded in 1982, is an industrial equipment supplier of end-of-line packaging machines headquartered in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania with further operations in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil as a key member of globally present, Germany-based MOSCA Group. The international MOSCA brand was founded in 1966, giving it a track record of industrial excellence that stretches back over half a century. Learn more at eammosca .

Pam Kuzmak, Marketing Manager

Phone: (570) 459-3426, Ext: 322

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EAM-Mosca Corp.