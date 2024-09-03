Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) Declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution Of $0.28 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Small-Cap Trust, (NYSE-RVT) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.28 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on September 23, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024 (ex-dividend on September 13, 2024). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on September 20, 2024. The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on September 23, 2024 and for 2024 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of August 31, 2024 Fund Distribution

Per Share Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term

Gains Net Realized

Long-Term

Gains Return of

Capital RVT $0.28 $0.00 (0

%) $0.0364 (13

%) $0.2430 (87

%) $0.0006 (0

%)

Estimated Allocations for 2024 through August 31, 2024 Fund Distribution

Per Share Net Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term

Gains Net Realized

Long-Term

Gains Return of

Capital RVT $0.83 $0.00 (0

%) $0.1081 (13

%) $0.7202 (87

%) $0.0017 (0

%)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund Average Annual

Total Return (in

relation to NAV

for the 5-year

period ending on

8/31/2024)1 Annualized

Current

Distribution Rate

(expressed as a

percentage of

NAV as of

8/31/2024)2 Cumulative Total

Return (in relation

to NAV for the

fiscal year through

8/31/2024)3 Cumulative Fiscal

Year Distribution

Rate (as a

percentage of

NAV as of

8/31/2024)4 RVT 11.95

% 6.36

% 11.51

% 4.71

%

1

Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ended August 31, 2024.

Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2024.

3

Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2023 to August 31, 2024, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

4

The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2024 to August 31, 2024), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2024.

About Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc.

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (the "Fund") is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Fund's primary investment goal is long-term capital growth.

Effective May 1, 2024, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies (i.e., those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution) under normal circumstances.

