Careyaya Expands AI-Powered Senior Care Platform To Atlanta, Offering Affordable In-Home Eldercare Solutions

Innovative expands affordable senior care services to Atlanta.

- Neal K. Shah, CEO of CareYaya, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareYaya , the innovative AI-powered eldercare platform, has announced its expansion to Atlanta, bringing affordable and accessible senior care solutions to families across the metro area. This move marks a significant step in addressing the growing demand for quality in-home care for older adults in the region.The expansion of CareYaya's services to Atlanta introduces a revolutionary approach to senior care, leveraging technology to connect families with affordable, reliable caregivers.“With rates of just $17 per hour, CareYaya offers companion care for elders, including those with dementia, at prices 30-40% lower than traditional for-profit care companies," said Neal K. Shah , CEO of CareYaya.“This significant cost reduction is advancing health equity for the aging population in Atlanta and its surrounding areas.”CareYaya's unique model engages student caregivers from prestigious local institutions, including Emory University, Georgia State, Kennesaw State and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Atlanta, including Morehouse, Clark-Atlanta and Spellman. The care platform provides student caregivers with paid care experiences as a pathway program to future clinical careers. This initiative not only ensures quality care for seniors but also fosters a diverse healthcare workforce for tomorrow.In conjunction with its Atlanta launch, CareYaya is partnering with Emory University School of Medicine on a groundbreaking study to measure caregiver strain and the impact of affordable caregiving solutions on family caregivers. The research will evaluate the impact of CareYaya's innovative caregiving platform on family caregiver well-being and patient outcomes.Nicole Pozzo , researcher at Emory University School of Medicine, shared her perspective on the collaboration: "CareYaya presents a unique opportunity to study the impact of innovative, affordable caregiving solutions on family caregiver strain. By combining AI technology with a network of student caregivers, CareYaya offers a fresh approach to addressing the caregiver shortage while potentially improving outcomes for both care recipients and their families. I'm particularly interested in how this model can alleviate the financial and emotional burden on family caregivers in the Atlanta area. This research could pave the way for more accessible and sustainable eldercare solutions, which are crucial as we face the challenges of an aging population."The CareYaya program is supported by the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, Johns Hopkins AITC, and Atrium Health. Care services will be available throughout the broader Atlanta metro area, including Chamblee, Marietta, and Decatur.Jeffrey Gray, Founder of AgeTech Atlanta, shared:“I think CaraYaya's unique student“careforce” is one of the smartest innovations I've seen, and the economics are a win for all of the stakeholders they serve. I'm excited that they're coming to Atlanta and have joined the growing AgeTech Atlanta community.”CareYaya is also collaborating with local community organizations, such as the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, to bring affordable care resources through their Senior Adult Ministries. This partnership highlights CareYaya's commitment to integrating with existing community support structures.For families in Atlanta seeking affordable, high-quality in-home care for their elderly loved ones, CareYaya's expansion represents a significant opportunity to access innovative care solutions. By combining AI technology with compassionate student caregivers, CareYaya is set to transform the landscape of senior care in Atlanta, making it more accessible and affordable for all.For more information about CareYaya's services in Atlanta, visit or contact:CareYaya Health Technologies...###About CareYayaCareYaya is one of America's fastest-growing health tech startups, operating a platform that connects people with caregivers that are uniquely all students in the healthcare field. As an applied research lab, CareYaya also pioneers AI and neurotechnology solutions to enhance caregiving for aging and seriously ill populations. CareYaya's mission is to empower family caregivers and create a better future for care through innovative technology and partnerships with forward-thinking health systems. Learn more at or .

