Thyssenkrupp Nucera Wins Award For Its Influential Hydrogen Technology Scalum®

thyssenkrupp nucera Wins Award for its Influential

Hydrogen scalum®

thyssenkrupp nucera receives a Hydrogen Impact Award in the category“Impact of the Year 2024” for the major impact of its water electrolysis technology on the further development of the production and use of hydrogen

The expert jury already awarded the electrolysis specialist in this category in 2023 Prizes awarded in a total of six categories at the two-day“Investing in Green Hydrogen” summit at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London

Dortmund / London, September 03, 2024 – Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) is considered a key technology for the production of green hydrogen and thus on the way to a sustainable energy mix far removed from fossil fuels. thyssenkrupp nucera has now received the Hydrogen Impact Investment Award in the“Impact Technology of the Year 2024” category for its AWE technology. This is the second year in a row that the electrolysis specialist has won this category. thyssenkrupp nucera received the award during the two-day hydrogen summit“Investing in Green Hydrogen” at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. “To decarbonize heavy industry and achieve ambitious global climate targets, we need green hydrogen. With alkaline water electrolysis, we have the right technology to achieve the necessary gigawatt dimensions right now,” says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.“We are thus making a significant contribution to an energy-efficient economy. The award once again underlines the great potential of our technology.” The Hydrogen Impact Investment Awards have been presented as part of the“Investing in Green Hydrogen” summit since 2022 and recognize companies and individuals for their business strategies, innovations and projects in the hydrogen supply chain. Commitment and social responsibility are also award criteria. The award jury consists of experts from the hydrogen industry, including the fields of power generation and electrolysis, as well as representatives from industry associations.“thyssenkrupp nucera's innovative technologies in electrolyzers and their impact on advancing hydrogen production and utilization have set them apart as leaders in the field. Their work demonstrates significant potential for driving future advancements in hydrogen technology. scalum® is poised to play a significant role in the global transition to sustainable, carbon-neutral energy systems,” the jury praised thyssenkrupp nucera. Last year, thyssenkrupp nucera introduced the product name scalum®

for the highly efficient 20 megawatt (MW) modules for alkaline water electrolysis. Each scalum® unit contains around 300 highly efficient cells. The 20 MW modules are used for the development of the large-scale plant of H2 Green Steel in Sweden (more than 700 MW), among others. “scalum®

is the heart of our alkaline water electrolysis and, thanks to its modularity and scalability, a key to large-scale industrial plants. We will not let up in our ambitions to continuously develop scalum®

further. The award is an additional incentive for us,” says Dr. Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen at thyssenkrupp nucera.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10

gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023.

