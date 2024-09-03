EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Positive company development with significant growth in electrolyzers in the megawatt range reflected in half-year figures for 2024 - forecast for 2024 confirmed

03.09.2024 / 16:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Enapter AG: Positive company development with significant growth in electrolyzers in the megawatt range reflected in half-year figures for 2024 - forecast for 2024 confirmed



Sales increase by 73% to EUR 8.3 million compared to H1 2023

EBITDA improved by EUR 4 million to EUR -3 million compared to the same period of the previous year

AEM multicore electrolyzer delivered to SIZ Braunschweig Forecast for 2024 confirmed

Hamburg, September 03, 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) recorded a successful first half of 2024 and can currently confirm its forecast for the year as a whole on the basis of this positive development.

Enapter has received numerous new orders for megawatt-class devices from Germany, Europe, Asia, the USA and, above all, Italy. The government-funded hydrogen initiative "Hydrogen-Valleys", which aims to create hydrogen centers in 52 defined Italian regions, is currently proving to be a growth driver for Enapter.

In the reporting period, the first AEM multicore electrolyzer in the megawatt class for a commercial application was delivered to the SIZ in Braunschweig for the production of green hydrogen. This consists of 420 AEM stacks and can produce around 450 kilograms of green hydrogen per day with a purity of 99.999%.

The cooperation with Clean H2 Inc. based in Colorado, USA, which was concluded at the end of 2023, also developed positively. The exclusive sales partner for the USA has already received orders for 2 megawatt electrolyzer and a large number of singlecore electrolyzer in a very short space of time. In addition to the provision and implementation of Enapter products, the cooperation also includes first-level support for all activities in the USA.

In total, Enapter secured orders worth EUR 23.4 million in the first half of the year. This represents a five-fold increase in the total order volume compared to the previous period.

Sales increased by EUR 3.5 million to EUR 8.3 million in the first half of the year compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 4.8 million). EBITDA improved by EUR 4 million to EUR -3 million compared to the same period last year (EUR -7.0 million). The consolidated result improved by around EUR 2 million to EUR -8 million compared to the same period of the previous year. Due to the positive demand and resulting order development, Enapter confirms its revenue forecast of around EUR 34 million for the 2024 financial year and an EBITDA of EUR -7 to -8 million.

Enapter's half-year report 2024 is available for download on the company website under "Investor Relations".





About Enapter Enapter is the market leader in the field of AEM electrolyzer - innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables maximum yield from fluctuating renewable energies such as solar and wind through a unique modular design, resulting in highly efficient production of green hydrogen. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzer are already in use at over 340 customers in more than 50 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-X and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has a research and production site in Italy. Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02 Further information : Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram: Contact financial and business press: Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: ...



03.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Glockengießerwall 3 20095 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1980849



End of News EQS News Service