India Rises To Global Fintech Powerhouse With 26 Unicorns And Rapid Growth In Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

3 (KNN) India's fintech is rapidly cementing its status as a global powerhouse, showcasing remarkable growth and innovation.

According to data analysed by JM Financial, the sector now boasts a combined value of USD 90 billion, with 26 fintech unicorns, including one decacorn.

Over the past three years, the fintech landscape in India has expanded exponentially. The number of registered fintech startups surged from 2,100 in 2021 to 10,200 in 2024-a fivefold increase.

This growth underscores India's emerging dominance in the global fintech arena, where it currently ranks third in the number of fintech unicorns, trailing only behind the United States and China.

India's fintech ecosystem is diverse and robust. The sector includes 25 unicorns, companies valued between USD 1 billion and USD 10 billion, and 37 minicorns, valued between USD 100 million and USD 1 billion.

Notably, India is home to one decacorn, a fintech company valued at over USD 10 billion. Additionally, there are 87 soonicorns-companies valued between USD 60 million and USD 100 million-that are poised to join the unicorn ranks in the near future.

The fintech industry has significantly contributed to the Indian economy, generating approximately USD 20 billion in revenue for FY23. This accounts for around 5 per cent of the total revenue from all banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) companies in the country.

Moreover, the sector has seen substantial investment, with fintech startups raising over USD 28 billion in 1,486 deals between 2014 and 2023.

Payments and lending remain the dominant sectors within Indian fintech, attracting 85 per cent of the total capital raised.

The industry has also experienced a notable number of mergers and acquisitions, valued at over USD 4 billion in the past decade, and witnessed 20 fintech companies going public in recent years.

According to JM Financial, the future of India's fintech sector is promising, with expectations of reaching 150 fintech unicorns and a combined revenue of USD 200 billion by 2030.

This anticipated growth is attributed to rising consumption, increased market penetration, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

India's fintech industry is not just growing; it is transforming the financial landscape and setting the stage for continued global leadership.

(KNN Bureau)