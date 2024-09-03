Galgotias University Student Rakesh Kumar Wins Historic Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Paris, France Galgotias University proudly announces that its student, Rakesh Kumar , alongside Sheetal Devi , has made history by clinching the bronze medal in the mixed compound open archery event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games . The Indian duo secured a nail-biting victory against Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina, with a scoreline of 156-155, marking a monumental achievement for India on the global stage.





Rakesh Kumar (Galgotias University's Student) and Sheetal Devi in action, securing their historic bronze in archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games





The final match was a testament to the unyielding spirit and precision of the Indian archers. Facing a one-point deficit, Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi delivered four perfect 10s in the last set, equalling the Paralympic record and securing the victory by the narrowest of margins. This win marks only the second time India has won a medal in archery at the Paralympic Games, following Harvinder Singh's bronze in Tokyo 2020.





Rakesh Kumar ' s Inspiring Journey

This bronze medal is Rakesh Kumar's first Paralympic medal, capping years of consistent performance at the highest level. Rakesh, a gold medallist at both the Para World Championship and Asian Para Games, has overcome extraordinary challenges. After suffering a debilitating spinal cord injury that left him in a wheelchair, Rakesh battled depression and came back from the brink of despair. His journey from contemplating the worst to standing on the Paralympic podium is a powerful testament to resilience and determination.





A Proud Moment for Galgotias University

Galgotias University takes immense pride in Rakesh Kumar's outstanding achievement. His success at the Paralympic Games is not just a personal triumph but also a shining example of the strength and determination of our students. It is moments like these that inspire our entire community to strive for excellence and to overcome any obstacle in their path.





Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University , expressed his overwhelming pride, saying,“Rakesh Kumar's extraordinary success at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is more than just a medal for Galgotias University; it's a symbol of the relentless pursuit of excellence. His story of courage and perseverance is a source of inspiration for our entire community. We are honoured to support students like Rakesh, who embody the true spirit of determination and drive. At Galgotias University, we are dedicated to cultivating such resilience in our students, empowering them to break barriers and achieve their dreams.”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi , recognizing the significance of this victory, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi, further underscoring the importance of this achievement for India.





About Galgotias University

Galgotias University, renowned for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, remains dedicated to fostering and nurturing the talents of its students. With a strong emphasis on inclusive education and empowering individuals to reach their full potential, the university takes immense pride in seeing its students excel on the global stage.





Accredited with an A+ rating by NAAC in its first cycle, Galgotias University offers a diverse range of over 200 programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias is celebrated for its innovative approach to education, having earned the "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, the university has been honoured with the highest 4-star rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for its outstanding efforts in promoting innovation and start-ups on campus. Additionally, Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.





