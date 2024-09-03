MDB Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Mongodb, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities

fraud class action lawsuit against MongoDB, Inc. ("MongoDB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDB ).

Class Period: August 31, 2023 – May 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their MongoDB investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to [email protected] .

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) MongoDB's sales force restructure, which prioritized reducing friction in the enrollment process, had resulted in complete loss of upfront commitments, a significant reduction in the information gathered by their sales force as to the trajectory for the new Atlas enrollments, and reduced pressure on new enrollments to grow; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

