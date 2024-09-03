Hilco's Disputes Advisory Practice Announces Strategic Expansion With The Addition Of Two Industry Veterans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services (HEVS), a leading provider of valuation opinions for lenders, firms, advisors, and corporations, is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its Dispute Advisory practice with the addition of John Kim as Managing Director and Florian Leka as Director. These appointments underscore HEVS's commitment to growth and expanding its services to meet the increasing demands of complex commercial disputes, expert witness services, and enterprise valuation services.

John Kim , CPA, CPE, with nearly 30 years of disputes consulting experience at firms including Huron Consulting, Alvarez and Marsal, JS Held, and Deloitte, joins as a Managing Director, bringing his extensive background in advising executive leaders, corporate boards, and audit committees on technical accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, auditing, and compliance matters. His experience includes leading highly sensitive investigations and complex disputes involving GAAP, auditing standards, and anti-fraud programs. Mr. Kim's expertise will be pivotal in expanding HEVS's capabilities in disputes advisory, particularly in technical accounting and financial reporting issues.

Florian Leka

brings over 16 years of disputes consulting experience at firms including Alvarez and Marsal, AlixPartners, FTI Consulting, and KPMG. He has provided valuation, financial and economic analyses in complex commercial disputes, investigations, and other event-driven consulting engagements. Mr. Leka has provided disputes consulting services – particularly in the context of M&A transactions and corporate reorganizations -- across various industries, including oil and gas, power, mining, financial services, and technology. Mr. Leka's expertise will further enhance HEVS's ability to deliver exceptional litigation-related advice and testimony to law firms and their clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome both John and Florian to our team," said Eric Jenkins, Senior Managing Director and Head of Hilco's Disputes Advisory practice. "Their combined expertise in complex commercial disputes, valuation, and financial analysis expands our capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients across various sectors. Our Disputes Advisory practice is growing and becoming a leading provider of complex litigation and investigative services."

"The addition of Mr. Kim and Mr. Leka comes at a time of significant growth for HEVS as we continue to expand our services in Transaction Opinions, Portfolio Valuation, Disputes Advisory, Tax & Financial Reporting, Intellectual Property/Contractual Appraisals, Big Ticket Equipment Finance, and Financial Institutions Advisory," said John Fenn Senior Managing Director at Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services. "Their roles will be instrumental in driving HEVS's mission to provide comprehensive expertise and service to clients across a broad spectrum of industries."

About Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services:

Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services ( ) provides a range of enterprise valuations services to businesses and their stakeholders.

HEVS's professionals advise companies, lenders, investors, counsel and other professional advisors, and fiduciaries on the realizable value of enterprises, financial instruments, and cash-generating assets in a broad range of matters, including M&A transactions, debt and equity financings, transaction opinions, intellectual property valuations, ESOPs, financial reporting and compliance, special situations, and tax matters.

Through its Disputes Advisory practice, HEVS provides complex commercial disputes and litigation consulting services, including investigations and expert witness testimony, on valuation-related disputes, breach of contract, economic damages, transactional disputes, and bankruptcy related litigation.



HEVS is affiliated with Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global ( ), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than 20 specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital equity investments.

