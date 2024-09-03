Miccosukee Casino & Resort And Quick Custom Intelligence Enter Into A 3-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Miccosukee Casino & Resort are excited to announce a 3-year partnership that promises to revolutionize the gaming and hospitality in the Miami market.



Amber Saunders, Executive Director of Marketing for Miccosukee Casino & Resort, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with QCI. The QCI is poised to revolutionize our host, marketing, and slot operations, enhancing efficiency while elevating the quality of service and entertainment we offer our valued guests. With QCI's cutting-edge solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the Miami market. This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his satisfaction with this newly established partnership, stating, "At QCI, we highly value partnerships grounded in mutual respect, a shared vision, and unwavering commitment. Our collaboration with Miccosukee Casino & Resort exemplifies such a relationship. We have been profoundly impressed by the dedication, passion for excellence, and unyielding commitment to enhancing guest experiences exhibited by the Miccosukee team. I am proud and enthusiastic about the journey that lies ahead and confident that together, we will set new standards for premium guest service."

ABOUT Miccosukee Casino & Resort

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida first ventured into the gaming industry when they opened the Miccosukee Indian Bingo Hall in 1990. Nine years later, after much success and high demand, they established a complete resort and gaming facility boasting over 1,800 slot machines, 20 live-action poker tables, bingo, and entertainment, 24/7. Located at the edge of the Everglades at 500 SW 177 Ave, Miccosukee Casino & Resort is a world-class hotel with modernized suites, ancillary amenities, and excellent eateries ranging from deli favorites to fine dining. For reservations and information, call 1-877-242-6464 or visit Miccosukee.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 175 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

