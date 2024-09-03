Brisbane Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre Launch - Avive Health Best Private Mental Health Hospital In Australia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane City, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Avive Brisbane, a state-of-the-art, 63-bed, private hospital located just outside Brisbane's CBD, is proud to announce the opening of its specialised alcohol rehabilitation program. Situated within a tranquil setting that blends modern design with the restored elegance of the heritage-listed 'Skilmorlie' residence, the clinic offers a comprehensive and compassionate approach to treating alcohol use disorder and related mental conditions. To learn more visit:

Led by a team of experienced mental health professionals, Avive Clinic Brisbane provides a safe and supportive environment where individuals struggling with alcohol addiction can start on their journey to recovery. The clinic's multidisciplinary team employs evidence-based therapies and holistic interventions to address the complex physical, psychological, and social aspects of alcohol dependence.







The Brisbane-based clinical team's mission is to provide individuals with the tools and support they need to break free from the cycle of addiction and reclaim their lives. The team believes that recovery is possible for everyone, and is committed to empowering patients to achieve lasting sobriety.

"Substance use disorders are complex conditions that can significantly impact your health, relationships and daily life," stated an Avive spokesperson. "They are characterised by an uncontrollable use of substances – including alcohol and other drugs – despite the harmful consequences. Although serious, substance use disorders are treatable," they explained.

Alcohol use disorder is a chronic and relapsing condition marked by compulsive alcohol seeking and use, even when faced with its detrimental consequences. This disorder can present itself in a variety of ways, such as struggling to control alcohol intake, a constant preoccupation with alcohol, persistent drinking despite negative outcomes, experiencing withdrawal symptoms when abstaining from alcohol, and developing a tolerance to its effects.

Individuals grappling with substance use disorders, particularly alcohol addiction, may exhibit symptoms like intense cravings, an inability to manage or reduce their drinking, dedicating excessive time to obtaining, using, or recovering from alcohol, neglecting their responsibilities, continuing to drink despite social, physical, or psychological problems, experiencing withdrawal symptoms when not drinking, and needing to consume more alcohol to achieve the desired effect.

The development of alcohol addiction is often attributed to a complex interplay of various factors, such as genetic predispositions, biological vulnerabilities, environmental influences, and psychological conditions. Among the commonly recognized risk factors are a family history of substance use disorders, early exposure to alcohol, experiencing high levels of stress or trauma, the presence of mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, or PTSD, and social or peer pressure.

Avive Clinic Brisbane has been designed to aid healing and recovery using a personalised, holistic approach. The facility boasts the latest in healthcare design and cutting-edge technology, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care in a comfortable and therapeutic setting.

Beyond its specialised alcohol rehabilitation program, the clinic extends its expertise to encompass a wide array of mental health conditions, ensuring comprehensive care for its patients. The clinic's services include general adult psychiatry, which addresses a broad spectrum of mental health concerns, as well as targeted treatment for mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and substance use disorders beyond alcohol addiction.

Recognising the profound impact of trauma, the clinic also provides specialised care for both early life (developmental) trauma and adult trauma, with a particular focus on supporting the unique needs of defense personnel, emergency responders, and first responders.

"When planning our new hospital development, the business, in close consultation with our clinicians, took the opportunity to update the treatment experience alongside some key pieces that historically have been missing. In doing so, we can complement each of our patients' individual management plans and interventions to ultimately achieve the best possible patient outcomes," said Dr Matt McDornan, Avive co-founder and Chief Medical Officer.

For those who are struggling or may know someone who is struggling with alcohol addiction, please reach out to Avive Clinic Brisbane for confidential support and information about its personalised treatment programs. For more information visit:

About Avive Clinic Brisbane:

Avive Clinic Brisbane is a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services in Queensland. Its 63-bed private hospital offers a comprehensive range of programs designed to meet the unique needs of each individual. The medical team is committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care that empowers patients to achieve lasting recovery and live fulfilling lives.

