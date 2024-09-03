University Of Management And Technology Named To The 2024-2025 Forbes Top Colleges List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2018 UMT Graduation Celebration

Dr. Yanping Chen at UMT Commencement Speech

- Yanping Chen, PhD, UMT President

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Management and (UMT) is named in the prestigious 2024-2025 Forbes Top Colleges List. This recognition places UMT among the top 500 colleges in the United States, affirming its commitment to excellence in higher education and its dedication to building bright futures.

The Forbes Top Colleges List is one of the highly respected rankings in the nation, evaluating institutions based on key criteria such as student success, return on investment, and alumni influence. This year's list recognizes UMT's ongoing dedication to providing students with higher education that not only equips them with the knowledge and skills needed for their careers but also delivers long-term value to prepare them as better citizens.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to the Forbes Top Colleges List," said Dr. Yanping Chen, President of UMT. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of UMT faculty and staff to the success of our students and graduates that yields high return on their investments in UMT educations."

UMT has long been committed to offering affordable high-quality education that is both accessible and impactful. With a focus on personalized support and a commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment, UMT has consistently emphasized a student-centric approach that embraced by its faculty and staff. As UMT continues to expand and innovate, this recognition by Forbes serves as a milestone, motivating UMT to remain true to its mission to empowering students and to contributing positively to the global community.

For insights into the methodology used in this year's rankings, refer to the Forbes ranking evaluation methodology . For more details about UMT's ranking, visit the University of Management and Technology Forbes profile .

About the University of Management Technology (UMT)

The University of Management Technology (UMT) is an accredited university located in Arlington, VA and offers a comprehensive suite of online degree programs designed for working professionals. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students, who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories, and 78 countries worldwide. As of August 2024, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 26,905 students. Of these, 16,312 have earned their degrees. For more information about UMT and its academic programs, please visit

Christy Anderson

University of Management and Technology

+1 703-516-0035

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

UMT Graduation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.