The Jewelers & Coin Co. Announces New Coin Loan Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Jewelers and Coin Co. of Quincy, MA has announced a new program offering cash loans against customer coin collections.“Our customers often have some of their assets in the form of coins and we will now offer loans against those assets,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers and Coin Co.



“The price of precious metals has recently risen dramatically and and silver coins have enjoyed price increases as a result. Many people have an attachment to their coins as they may have inherited them, so they want them back. The loan option offers the return of the coins rather than a straight sale,” Venice continues.



These quick loans are very simple. The customer gives coins as collateral and receives cash on the spot. There is no credit check as these fast loans are collateralized. Loans average about 4 months and the customer pays nothing until the end of the loan period. At that time, they can pay the interest and renew the loan for another 4-month term or they can pay in full to redeem the loan and get their coins back. They can also redeem their coins at any time during the loan period. Loans can be as little as $200.



“We're proud to offer our customers another option to traditional lending in these times of short-term cash needs, says Venice.



