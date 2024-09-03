(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium (NYSE American: UEC) , a U.S.-based uranium and exploration company, has received a Sustainalytics Rating of 23.8. According to the announcement, the rating places UEC as the leading uranium mining company and in the top fifth percentile of the Diversified Metals and Mining Subindustry as rated by Morningstar Sustainalytics.“As the fastest-growing, North-American-focused uranium company, we are proud to have attained the leading position in the global uranium for our sustainability work,” said Uranium Energy president and CEO Amir Adnani in the press release.“The top-of-class rating reflects our ongoing practices since UEC's inception to integrate sustainability into our core business operations. The result further demonstrates our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders, stakeholders and Indigenous rights holders by combining environmental care along with business growth.”

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in

the United States

and high-grade conventional projects in

Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in

Wyoming

and south Texas. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .

