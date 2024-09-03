(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Uranium energy (NYSE American: UEC) , a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, has received a Sustainalytics Rating of 23.8. According to the announcement, the rating places UEC as the leading uranium mining company and in the top fifth percentile of the Diversified Metals and Mining Subindustry as rated by Morningstar Sustainalytics.“As the fastest-growing, North-American-focused uranium company, we are proud to have attained the leading position in the global uranium industry for our sustainability work,” said Uranium Energy president and CEO Amir Adnani in the press release.“The top-of-class rating reflects our ongoing practices since UEC's inception to integrate sustainability into our core business operations. The result further demonstrates our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders, stakeholders and Indigenous rights holders by combining environmental care along with business growth.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Uranium Energy Corp.
Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in
the United States
and high-grade conventional projects in
Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in
Wyoming
and south Texas. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at
About BillionDollarClub
BillionDollarClub
(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BillionDollarClub
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
BillionDollarClub
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN03092024000224011066ID1108632025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.