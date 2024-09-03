(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) is a clinical-stage company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs with improved efficacy and safety. The company today announced that management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and deliver a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference, scheduled for September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The recorded presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7 a.m. ET. In addition, Processa's management will hold meetings with clinicians, researchers, industry key opinion leaders and potential partners at the European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Congress 2024. ESMO Congress 2024 will be held September 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Chemotherapy (“NGC”) drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory pathway. For more information, visit the company's website at .

