Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Ideally Positioned To Support Federal Efforts To Expand, Develop Critical Minerals Mining

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The nation's overreliance on foreign sources, adversarial nations for critical minerals and materials poses national and economic security threats, says report

If establishing critical mineral independence is truly a western goal, it is essential that North American nickel mines be discovered, developed Fathom Nickel is focused on supplying critical minerals to support the new green

Early in the Biden-Harris Administration, a first-of-its-kind report was released providing a

supply chain assessment

for critical minerals that found the nation's“overreliance on foreign sources and adversarial nations for critical minerals and materials posed national and economic security threats” ( ). The report provided several suggestions to rectify the situation, including working with partners and allies to diversify sustainable sources as well as focusing on expanding American mining, which North American-based mining companies such as

Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF)

are working to provide.

If establishing critical mineral independence is truly a western goal, then it is essential that North American nickel mines be discovered and developed. This is becoming increasingly evident as the government's efforts to work with partners and allies have hit significant...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN