AINNOCENCE LAUNCHES Cellulaaitm: A Pioneering AI Engine To Revolutionize CAR-T Therapy

CellulaAITM, an innovative AI engine designed to transform the landscape of CAR-T therapy.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ainnocence Inc., a leader in AI-driven biotech solutions, is proud to announce the launch of CellulaAITM , an innovative AI engine designed to transform the landscape of CAR-T therapy. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, CellulaAITM optimizes every aspect of the CAR-T design and production process, paving the way for safer, more effective, and personalized cancer treatments worldwide.

CellulaAITM is built on a robust framework that enhances the efficacy, safety, and scalability of CAR-T therapies. This next-generation AI system integrates advanced computational methods to streamline and accelerate key processes in the development of CAR-T cells, offering unparalleled precision and insight at every stage.

Key Features of CellulaAITM:

. Target Antigen Identification: Accurately identifies the most effective antigens to target cancer cells with high specificity.

. ScFv Design and Optimization: Engineers single-chain variable fragments (ScFv) for superior binding affinity and stability.

. Costimulatory Domains Selection: Chooses the optimal costimulatory domains to enhance T-cell activation and persistence.

. Off-target and Immunogenicity Screening: Performs comprehensive in silico screenings to minimize off-target effects and immunogenicity risks.

. In Silico Testing and Validation: Simulates and validates the efficacy and safety of CAR-T designs before clinical trials.

Revolutionizing CAR-T Therapy:

CellulaAITM represents a significant breakthrough in the quest for more personalized and effective cancer treatments. By optimizing the design and production of CAR-T cells, this AI engine not only improves patient outcomes but also accelerates the development pipeline, reducing costs and time to market.

One of the key advantages of CellulaAITM is its unparalleled ability to optimize binding specificity against a broad group of antigens. This capability surpasses what other computational engines can achieve, making it possible to target a wider array of cancer cells with greater precision. This specificity not only enhances the effectiveness of the therapy but also reduces potential side effects, offering a safer treatment option for patients.

"We believe that CellulaAITM is a game-changer in the field of CAR-T therapy," said Lurong Pan, CEO of Ainnocence. "Our AI-driven approach brings a new level of precision and efficiency to cell programming, ultimately offering patients safer and more personalized treatment options."

About Ainnocence:

Ainnocence is revolutionizing drug discovery with our next-generation, self-evolving AI platform. We offer unparalleled speed and precision in virtual screening and pharmacological profile optimization for various therapeutic modalities.

For more information about CellulaAITM, visit . To schedule a demo, please contact us.

