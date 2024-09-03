Tracing The Success Of Marssenger

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) From an obscure small enterprise to a publicly listed company, Marssenger has created a development miracle in just 11 years, transforming from unknown to renowned worldwide.

Over these 11 years, as evolved rapidly, Marssenger has consistently kept up with the times, leading the development in the integrated stove industry.

Birth: A Stunning Start

In Sep 2010, Zhejiang Marssenger Kitchenware Co., Ltd. was established, seeking franchisees across the country.

In 2011, Marssenger's first franchise store officially opened. In the same year, the number of Marssenger franchise stores expanded to 90 nationwide, with an annual output reaching 10 million yuan, catching the industry by surprise.

With an unimaginable pace of development, Marssenger quickly rose to prominence, becoming a new star in the industry.

Kick start : High-End Positioning and the Birth of Flagship X7

There is no doubt that Marssenger had an exceptionally successful start, achieving an underdog's victory. However, at that time, the integrated stove industry was only beginning to mature technologically, with both new and established brands entering the fray, making the competition increasingly fierce.

In this challenging environment, Marssenger ran into a tough patch. The then newly founded company faced a choice: to follow the mainstream and capture more market share by offering low prices, a strategy that would have quickly boosted its popularity; or to adopt high-end positioning, which would mean initially lagging behind the low-cost entrants but potentially emerging as the ultimate winner as consumer demand upgraded.

Mr Huang Weibin, its founder chose the second path-to pursue a high-end product strategy. In 2012, Marssenger invited the renowned Japanese designer Hiroaki Tanaka to participate in the design of the Marssenger X7 integrated stove at a cost of tens of millions of yuan, once again catching the industry by surprise.







Drawing inspiration from Burj Al Arab, Dubai's 7-star sail-shaped hotel, the Marssenger X7 integrated stove achieved tremendous success upon its debut, garnering widespread consumer acclaim at the time. Subsequently, the Marssenger X7 also received the prestigious iF Gold Award from Germany, breaking a 30-year record in the Chinese kitchen appliance industry. Additionally, it won accolades such as the Red Dot Award and Red Star Design Award, establishing itself as an industry exemplar.

The Marssenger X7 also spurred innovations in aesthetic and functional design within the sector, transforming traditional industrial designs. It ushered in an era of high aesthetics and modular design, solidifying Marssenger as a leading brand in high-end integrated stoves.

Building on this success, Marssenger launched the X2Z integrated stove with a steam box, pioneering a new niche and driving the industry into the“steam box” era of integrated stoves.

These milestones have firmly established Marssenger as a new leader and a prominent brand, taking off to a good start despite initial challenges, laying the groundwork for future growth.

Sprint: Rapid Market Expansion and Omni-Channel Marketing

Since the launch of the X7 integrated stove in 2012, Marssenger's development has been nothing short of meteoric.

In 2012, Marssenger received a standards-making certificate for being a key drafting organization of the“Integrated Stove Standards“. The number of nationwide stores reached 200, with an annual output of 40 million yuan, doubling and quadrupling the figures from 2011, respectively.

By 2013, the Marssenger X7 integrated stove had become a market leader, earning numerous awards. In 2014, Marssenger was honored as a National High-tech Enterprise. In the same year, it built a 35-hectare industrial park with an investment of over 100 million yuan to expand its production capacity.

In 2015, Marssenger focused on optimizing services, achieving a 75% on-time service arrival rate within 12 hours. In 2016, it began deepening technical reforms, establishing provincial-level R&D centers and research institutes, and secured ten invention patents.

Additionally, in 2015, Marssenger officially entered e-commerce platforms, using differentiated product combinations online and offline to enhance consumer awareness. This strategy facilitated organic interaction and mutual promotion between online stores and offline outlets, bolstering Marssenger's overall brand influence.

Marssenger helped create the“Integrated Stove” category on e-commerce platforms, driving rapid industry development on e-commerce platforms and significantly enhancing consumer awareness of integrated stoves. Over five years of rapid expansion, Marssenger's annual output skyrocketed from tens of millions to billions, expanding from 90 stores to over a thousand. Both Marssenger's online traffic and offline sales soared. Subsequently, Marssenger introduced new categories such as integrated stoves with steam boxes, Marssenger successfully established itself at the forefront of the industry with unparalleled development speed.







Evolution: Pivoting to High-End Smart Kitchen Appliances and Launch ing a Digital Marketing Strategy

After 5 years of rapid development, Marssenger sought further breakthroughs and evolution.

In 2018, Marssenger continued its high-speed growth, expanding to 1,200 stores nationwide and surpassing 1 billion yuan in sales (including taxes). In the same year, the first phase of the Marssenger-invested Smart Integrated Stove Industrial Park was completed, enhancing Marssenger's production capacity and providing strong support for nationwide sales. The Smart Integrated Stove Industrial Park showcases Marssenger's contribution to“Intelligent Manufacturing in China.” The smart manufacturing effectively controlled labor costs and improved production efficiency and quality control.

Additionally, to offer consumers a better experience, Marssenger introduced the 365 Worry-Free Return and Exchange Policy and established a more comprehensive after-sales service system. The system earned three five-star service certifications: Service Reputation, Service Brand, and After-Sales Service. Marssenger is the only brand in the sector to receive all three such certifications.

In 2019, to further expand its brand influence, Marssenger launched a comprehensive digital marketing strategy that combined traditional media, new media, and e-commerce platforms.

In addition to its existing high-speed rail, high-rise billboards and physical advertisements, Marssenger adopted diverse marketing strategies on new media platforms such as Douyin (TikTok), Kuaishou, and Little Red Book (Chinese Instagram). Through lifestyle scene displays, product sharing, cooking competitions, and various other forms, Marssenger accumulated significant traffic and built a strong reputation.







Additionally, Marssenger has invited Huang Lei, a celebrity to be its brand ambassador for five consecutive years and collaborated with the popular TV show“Back to Field” as its official designated product, deeply engaging with younger audiences. Offline, Marssenger actively participated in major exhibitions and trade shows such as China Household Appliances and Consumer Electronics Expo (AWE) and Kitchen & Bath China. At its debut in the AWE in the first half of this year, Marssenger won the AWE 2021award and was featured on mainstream media like CCTV-1's“Xinwen Lianbo (Evening News)”.

Today, Marssenger has firmly secured its position as the industry leader, excelling in product research and innovation, production quality, channel marketing, and after-sales service. By the end of 2023, Marssenger had over 2,100 franchise stores covering most cities nationwide, and it has been the leader in online integrated stove sales for several consecutive years.

Re view : Three Turning Points Laid the Foundation for Marssenger Wonder

Over more than a decade, Marssenger has transformed from a new player in the industry to its leader, becoming a top publicly listed company. Marssenger's journey is nothing short of legendary. This success prompts thinking: Why can Marssenger succeed?

Looking back at Marssenger's evolution, we can identify three turning points: the launch of the flagship X7, the construction of the Smart Integrated Stove Industrial Park, and the introduction of the X8, a representative of intelligent design.

First Turning Point: The Launch of the X7 Paved the Way for Marssenger's High-End Product Development

The birth of the Marssenger X7 integrated stove was a market-breaker for the company. Marssenger revolutionized the market by launching the X7 at a time when the integrated stove industry was immature, characterized by rough manufacturing and a lackluster consumer market. The X7 demonstrated to consumers that integrated stoves could have both quality and design appeal. This pivotal move opened up the integrated stove market to mainstream consumers. The X7 remained a bestseller for seven years. Even by today's standards, its design surpasses many current products.

Marssenger's early high-end strategy is validated given the trend that kitchen appliances are increasingly high-end and integrated.

Second Turning Point: The Smart Integrated Stove Industrial Park

While the Marssenger X7 represented Marssenger's initial shift towards becoming a high-end kitchen appliance brand, the establishment of the Smart Integrated Stove Industrial Park signifies Marssenger's transition from“Made in China” to“Intelligent Manufacturing in China,” upgrading from traditional kitchen appliances to smart kitchen appliances.

Following national policies, Marssenger became a pioneer of smart factories in the integrated stove industry, establishing five major automated production lines including automatic stamping, automatic welding, nanotechnology processing, smart manufacturing, and three-dimensional warehousing. This move achieved automation in manufacturing processes. Advanced production systems such as ERP, MES, IPCS, and WMS were adopted to digitize manufacturing.







Additionally, Marssenger established a professional R&D team, creating a three-in-one research and development system comprising the Product Development Center, Technology Research Institute, and Smart Innovation Research Institute. This system enables the series development of products and simultaneous development of multiple products. Marssenger also developed the MCOOK Smart Kitchen platform, which is widely applied across its product range. To further strengthen industry-academia-research collaboration, Marssenger partnered with China Agricultural University to establish a Digital Nutrition Laboratory, focusing on more precise culinary science.

As of 2023, Marssenger has obtained a total of 585 patents, ranking among the leaders in the industry.

Th ird Turning Point: Launch of the X8 Smart Integrated Stove

The first two turning points secured Marssenger's position as the industry leader. The third turning point-the launch of the Marssenger X8 Smart Integrated Stove-signifies Marssenger's key to success.

With the upgrade in consumption and changes in consumer demographics, the Generation Z's consumption revolves around“smart” and“personalized” experiences. Utilizing technology to meet consumers' personalized needs is a challenge that enterprises must tackle. Marssenger provided a perfect solution.

The Marssenger X8 smart integrated stove boasts 39 intelligent innovations, such as convenient gesture control, stylish lighting effects, and smart entertainment and cooking systems. These features greatly satisfy consumers' expectations for high-tech cooking. The launch of the X8 also initiated a trend towards smart integrated stoves, driving the industry into the era of intelligence.







After X8, Marssenger introduced the new 30 Series. In addition to the popular steam and baking functions, the Marssenger 30 Series also includes an air frying feature, achieving a combination of steaming, baking, and frying in one appliance. This highly efficient integration allows for all cooking operations to be completed with a single device.

Outlook: Integrated Dishwashers as the Next Economic Growth Point

In a conversation with Mr. Li Zhi, Director of Marssenger Overseas Business Department, we learned about Marssenger's next growth target-integrated dishwashers.

According to the recently released White Paper on the Development and Consumer Research of Chinese Dishwashers and Specialized Detergents, domestic dishwasher sales increased by 10 folds from 191,000 in 2015 to 1.919 million units in 2020, signaling the growing trend of dishwasher adoption.

In a matter of 5 years, consumption increased tenfold. Dishwashers, an imported product, are gradually becoming essential in Chinese households. Given the current development trend, more and more brands are designing dishwashers that cater to Chinese consumers' dietary habits.

Marssenger, after 3 years of preparation, officially launched the D7 Integrated Dishwasher in 2018, revolutionizing the dishwasher industry. By optimizing structural design, basket design, space capacity, and operation panels to align with Chinese user habits, Marssenger addressed many consumer pain points. Consequently, the D7 won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2019, often referred to as the Oscars of the design world.







The launch of the Marssenger D7 integrated dishwasher opened up a new path in the industry. As a pioneer on this path, Marssenger subsequently introduced the U6 high-end sink dishwasher, which boasts“four major new breakthroughs,” as well as the newly upgraded U5 and U3 sink dishwashers, and the V6 fruit and vegetable cleaning sink to further expand its leading advantage.

Integrated stoves remain Marssenger's core business. Li Zhi stated,“We will continue to innovate and upgrade our products to constantly optimize various user experience. While maintaining core features such as strong smoke extraction capability and steaming and baking functions, we will make more product technology breakthroughs in intelligent operation and safety. Our integrated stoves currently feature functions like smoke-stove linkage, smart reservations, and precise temperature control. We will continue to make technological advancements in these areas to meet the personalized needs of young users today, providing better kitchen experience.”

Whether it's integrated stoves or dishwashers, Marssenger's vision remains to design products“fit for Chinese consumers.” As a representative of emerging kitchen appliances, Marssenger moves forward bravely on the path of“Intelligent Manufacturing in China” and“Innovation in China.” We sincerely hope it continues to advance and achieve even more impressive results in the future.