(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Integrated stoves, new trends in kitchen have many advantages including absorbing oil fumes more effectively than traditional ones, saving room for cabinets and offering versatile integration options. If you have an integrated stove with integrated combi steamer, you have range hood, stove, steamer, oven all in one. Steaming and baking can be done simultaneously to save time, and space.

Integrated ovens have become a fashionable choice in kitchen furnishing, no longer a mere concept in the public mind. Consumers do not lack purchasing channels; rather, they lack an appreciation for high-quality integrated stoves. Whether an integrated stove is good and in what ways it excels should be determined by professionals.

The author interviewed 3 professionals to provide smart tips for picking integrated stoves. They talked about their ideal integrated stoves from a professional perspective. Their insights may help you find your favorite stove.

Home furnishing designer says: integrated stoves are the first choice when it comes to building kitchen aesthetics.

(Interviewee: Designer Shuang, KOL in Tiktok and Bilibili, Chinese Youtube )

I get the same questions from my clients: How can I make my kitchen look bigger? How to make my kitchen less cluttered? How to make my kitchen look sleek?

Their questions are understandable. Who wouldn't want an open kitchen naturally getting sunlight? Who wouldn't hope the kitchen to be the space for family time and party with friends? Their needs call for a designer's aesthetic judgment and expression in spatial design.

An integrated stove saves at least 1 meter of cooktop space and 1 square meter overhead space for cabinets. An integrated stove with integrated combi steamer combines stove, hood, steamer and oven into one, making the kitchen look neat. It's so much better than a bunch of appliances cluttering the cooktop. By integrating these appliances, you reduce the number of individual units required.

If the top of the integrated stove has a shelf, you can put seasoning bottles on it. It is convenient for you to use seasoning. Cooktop also looks less cluttered.

If finances permit, you can buy an integrated sink or dishwasher along with an integrated stove. If two products handle all the cooking and cleaning along the circulation path in the kitchen, kitchen space is maximized for one additional cook, reducing the need for constant movement. This setup saves time and energy.

To me, the key is the stove should be in harmony with the kitchen setting. Therefore I recommend good-looking integrated stoves.

I personally prefer Marssenger. Their products look exceptionally distinctive and cool. Their T70 model has a sailboat-like hood while X5 has a hood with a swan neck design. Both models look curvy and graceful.

Integrated stoves can absorb oil fume effectively, giving users more confidence in open kitchens. Integrated stoves are especially recommended for small kitchens and open kitchens. In addition to Marssenger, other reliable top brands to consider include Meida, Entive, Sanfer and Senge.

A professional chef says: with quick-frying, recipe and scheduling functions, an integrated stove is a plus.

I am a chef specializing in Sichuan Cuisine. As the saying goes, to do a good job, you must first sharpen your tools. A chef's tools are quality ingredients, cooking utensils and cooking appliances.

First things first. Household kitchen appliances are very different from those in restaurants. Household stoves have relatively small flames. Restaurant stoves have large flames because only quick stir-frying with high heat can make desirable food.

I have the habit of using a lot of oil and high heat when quick-frying dishes, even at home. Our previous hood couldn't remove all fumes, leaving some in the kitchen and making the cooktop oily and hard to clean.

I remembered the brand of that stove, Marssenger, easy to remember. Later, I bought one for my family and discovered it had many more advantages.

There are many cooking methods out there like stir-frying, deep-frying, quick-frying, steaming, braising, simmering, boiling, stewing, pan-frying. The order of ingredients, the fire strength, the cooking time, the cooking speed, the color of the dish, the amount of sauce, the quantity and quality all have to be just right to make the best food. This is demanding for the majority of people.

I am impressed with the stove's“ Casserole ” mode. Stewing casseroles traditionally takes a lot of time. Steaming soup like chicken soup requires precise flame control. Otherwise, the soup could overflow or become overcooked. This Casserole mode simplifies this process into 3 steps (high heat-boiling-heat preservation) with precise electronic control over flame strength.

With the high-quality Marssenger integrated stove, you no longer worry about residual oil fumes from quick-frying. Even a cooking beginner can become a chef with Marssenger. Now, we have more cooks in the family. That's interesting.

(Interviewee: Mr Zhang, Marssenger integrated stove development engineer)

Let's set brands aside for a moment and focus on techniques, details and development orientations. Let me tell you a method for evaluating integrated stoves.

In my industry, engineers often visit cooking appliance shows to check out competitive products. We evaluate roughly the performance and quality of other integrated stoves by seeing and touching them.

I think there are two points to pay attention to.

Firstly, check the assembly surfaces . See if parts like glass, metal plates, plastics and assembly surfaces are flat. See if gaps are even. These factors reflect the level of craftsmanship and overall quality.

Secondly, check the operation panel. Touch it and check its sensitivity. Ensure there is no latency in the switches and that the operation is smooth. The interface should provide an immediate response to your commands, which you can gauge through touch.”

This is where I need to mention our own brand Marssenger. Our surface and craftsmanship details are guaranteed through integrated models, clamps and welding tools. Unlike the mainstream in the market which uses buttons or operation behind glass, Marssenger uses liquid crystal with more precise and sensitive sensors. Operation is easier with Marssenger.

If you care about tactile feel, I suggest you run your fingers along the edges to check for bending, sharpness, waviness, or burrs. If any of these are present, it indicates poor quality.

I'd like to share innovations that can be expected from a great integrated stove. Are there any areas for iteration and upgrade?

Yes. Firstly, intelligence (smart control, response and interaction). Our flagship stove, Marssenger X8, leads the industry in smart communication enabled by patents, smart control, responsive sensors, and more. It has set a benchmark in recent years.

Secondly, user-friendliness . The function of a product is to address needs. For instance, smart voice control frees hands. Smart impeller cleaning avoids regular human cleaning.

In the end

Professionals from different sectors provided suggestions from various aspects such as aesthetics, matching, cooking, experience, technique, and development.

Although their focus points and standards may vary, they all agree that good products are designed for better user experience. With their analysis in mind, I believe you already have a clearer idea of what to choose. Presales for the Double 11 Shopping Festival (Singles' Day) has begun. I hope you pick the most beautiful and cool integrated stove for yourself and place orders promptly.