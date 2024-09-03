(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) An integrated stove combines the traditional stove and range hood, while also integrating other functions like disinfection cabinets, ovens, and steam cookers. This new type of kitchen appliance can achieve more diverse functions, more efficient smoke extraction, lower noise, and better adaptability to home furnishing, making it an upgraded replacement for the traditional kitchen trio.

Among the most renowned brands in the integrated stove is Marssenger. Marssenger has made a lasting impression on many home cooks in recent years like” Marssenger integrated stoves are trendy now” and“Marssenger is capable of absorbing oil fumes from stir-frying 100 chili peppers” linger in their minds.

Let's delve into the strong foundation behind the popularity of Marssenger and make a comprehensive and accurate assessment of its quality.

A 35-hectare Smart Factory featured on Central China TV

There's a well-known saying: even pigs can fly in a hurricane. Time and again, experience has shown that when trends are favorable, it's easy for popular products or brands to emerge and take off. However, without strong manufacturing capabilities, such success is only fleeting.

Marssenger has consistently led online sales in the integrated stove industry for several years, thanks to its robust manufacturing strength. In the first half of 2021, CCTV host Kang Hui and CCTV's program“Super Factory” visited Marssenger, touring its 22-hectare smart factory and showcasing Marssenger's solid capabilities to the audience.







In the smart factory, Marssenger built 5 automated production lines including automatic stamping, automatic welding and grinding, nano coating, intelligent assembly, and intelligent warehousing. There are 260 smart robots to substantially automate the entire process. Advanced production systems such as ERP, MES, IPCS and WMS are utilized to digitalize manufacturing.

In the smart factory, each integrated stove goes through thousands of complex processes which only take 60 seconds to complete thanks to the efficient operations. A single production line can produce up to 600 integrated stoves per day. This is one of the key factors that allow Marssenger to dominate the market.







Craftsman Laboratory: Ensuring Reliable Product Performance

Marssenger produces over 100 models of products annually, involving over a thousand components and more than a thousand processes in total. How can Marssenger ensure that its products are consistently reliable in tens of millions of homes? This is where Marssenger's Craftsman Laboratory comes in.

In 2018, Marssenger built a Craftsman Laboratory covering an area of 1500 square meters. It comprises 13 testing chambers: Wind Pressure and Volume Chamber, Dimension Measurement Chamber, Material Testing Chamber, Salt Spray Testing Chamber, Vibration and Drop Testing Chamber, High and Low Temperature Chamber, High Temperature Testing Chamber, Constant Temperature and Humidity Chamber, Flame Retardant Testing Chamber, Reliability Testing Chamber, Electrical Testing Chamber, and EMC Testing Chamber. These facilities simulate various application scenarios to verify product reliability and component performance compliance. The sheer number, comprehensiveness, and precision of these tests are at the forefront of the industry.







It is worth mentioning that Marssenger's Reliability Testing Chamber can perform 24 types of life tests, including ignition tests, motor life tests, valve body life tests, heating plate life tests, door hinge tests, slide rail life tests, control panel life tests, switch life tests, pulse igniter life tests, child lock life tests, body lighting life tests, body ambient light life tests, and fan life tests. Through tens of thousands of life tests, the performance indicators of components are verified to meet the required standards.

The saying,“Tested by fire, only the finest emerge.” aptly describes how Marssenger's Craftsman Laboratory ensures that all products manufactured maintain consistent quality. This is Marssenger's unique advantage.

Comprehensive Quality Management System, Always Reliable

Since 2010, Marssenger has gradually established a comprehensive quality management system encompassing four levels: quality strategy management, quality culture development, quality system development, and quality process management, divided into 15 modules. This system has been continuously improved using advanced tools such as QCC and Six Sigma.

Particularly noteworthy is Marssenger's quality process management, which includes supplier quality management, process quality management, market quality management, R&D quality management, reliability management, and product certification. These quality management measures are implemented throughout the entire production process, ensuring scientific and reliable quality control that consumers can trust.







Finally, in the kitchen appliance sector, integrated stoves are a young product category. However, since the birth of the first integrated stove in 2003, it has become a significant growth driver in the kitchen appliance market. Within the integrated stove segment, Marssenger is a young brand. However, since its establishment in 2010, it has emerged as the industry leader in revenue. Among consumer demographics, Generation Z is a very young cohort. Yet, young people have already become the main consumers of today and the future. It can be said that the integrated stove segment and the brand Marssenger have been growing together with Generation Z, and are jointly creating the future. Let's trust the choices of young people and choose Marssenger in line with health, trends, and the future.