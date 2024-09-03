Amir Arrives In Oslo

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital Oslo Tuesday on an official visit to the friendly Kingdom of Norway. His Highness the Amir was received upon his arrival at Gardermoen Military Base by Andreas Motzfeldt-Karavik, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and Olav Myklebust Qatar, Norwegian Ambassador to Qatar. His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

