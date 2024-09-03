Osaka, Japan At Artista Cinema Makeup And Renowned Japanese Cosmetics Formulator Partner To Launch Innovative Cosmetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artista Makeup is meticulously crafted under high-quality standards and adheres to Good Practice (GMP), ensuring that every product is consistently produced and controlled to meet ARTISTA's stringent quality benchmarks.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artista Cinema Makeup, a leading makeup brand in the film and television industry, has announced a strategic partnership with a renowned Japanese cosmetics formulator to develop a new line of innovative cosmetics. The collaboration aims to bring high-quality ingredients and traditional Japanese beauty secrets to the market with their new product, the Artista Sakura Masterbalanced Fixing Powder.

The new product, infused with five botanicals including cherry blossom, rice bran, green tea, Japanese cypress, and olive oil, along with vitamins A, E, and B5, promises to provide a flawless and long-lasting finish. The unique blend of ingredients is inspired by the Japanese concept of "wabi-sabi," which celebrates imperfection and natural beauty. The Artista Sakura Masterbalanced Fixing Powder is set to launch in the market in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to partner with a renowned Japanese cosmetics formulator to bring a new and innovative product to our customers," said Abdollah Kargar, CEO of Artista Cinema Makeup. "Our goal has always been to provide high-quality and effective products, and this partnership allows us to do just that. We are excited to introduce the Artista Sakura Masterbalanced Fixing Powder, which combines traditional Japanese beauty secrets with modern technology."

The partnership between Artista Cinema Makeup and the Japanese cosmetics formulator is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing top-notch products to its customers. The new product, with its unique blend of ingredients, is expected to make a mark in the cosmetics industry and cater to the growing demand for natural and high-quality beauty products. Stay tuned for the launch of the Artista Sakura Masterbalanced Fixing Powder and experience the beauty of Japanese tradition and modern innovation.

Artista GMP and ISO Beauty Factory Manufacturing

