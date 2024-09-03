Cingari Family Markets Recognized As A Top Workplace In Connecticut By Hearst Media CT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Family-Owned Supermarket Company that Operates ShopRite Stores is Celebrated for Outstanding Workplace Culture and Commitment to Employee Well-Being

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cingari Family Markets, a family-owned chain of supermarkets that includes 10 ShopRites and 2 Grade A Markets serving communities across southwestern Connecticut, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Connecticut by Hearst CT. This prestigious honor reflects the company's dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment where employees are valued, motivated, and empowered to thrive.

The Top Workplace designation is based on anonymous employee feedback collected through a third-party survey, which measures many aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, alignment, and satisfaction. The award underscores the success of Cingari Family Markets in fostering a positive work environment at its ShopRite stores and Grade A Markets that prioritizes the well-being and personal development of its employees.

A Commitment to Excellence and Community

For over 95 years, Cingari Family Markets has been a cornerstone in the neighborhoods it serves, known for its commitment to quality, customer service, and community involvement. The company's recognition as a Top Workplace highlights its ongoing efforts to not only meet the needs of customers but also to create a rewarding and fulfilling workplace for its employees.

Thomas Cingari, Sr., CEO of Cingari Family Markets, expressed his pride in the company's achievement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Connecticut," said Cingari. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Cingari Family Markets, we believe that our employees are the heart of our business, and we are committed to creating an environment where they can grow, succeed, and feel proud of the work they do every day."

Employee-Centric Culture

The success of Cingari Family Markets in achieving this recognition can be attributed to its strong emphasis on employee satisfaction, development, and well-being. The company offers a range of initiatives designed to support its workforce, including comprehensive training programs, career advancement opportunities, competitive benefits, and a commitment to work-life balance.

Jacquelin Alarcon, Head of Human Resources at Cingari Family Markets, emphasized the importance of listening to employees and then acting on their feedback.

"Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from our employees," said Alarcon. "At Cingari Family Markets, we strive to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and heard. Our commitment to employee satisfaction and professional development is reflected in our low turnover rate and experienced workforce with many tenured team members."

Looking Ahead

As Cingari Family Markets continues to grow and evolve to meet customer needs, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the strong workplace culture that has earned it this recognition. With a focus on continuous improvement and innovation, the company plans to further enhance its employee programs and initiatives, ensuring that it remains a top employer in the region for years to come.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead," added Cingari. "Our success as a company is built on the foundation of our people, and we will continue to prioritize their well-being as we work together to achieve our goals."

About Cingari Family Markets

Founded in 1929, Cingari Family Markets is a renowned name in quality grocering, embodying a rich family legacy that has flourished over four generations. Based in Stamford, Connecticut the company has established itself as a pillar in the community, known for an exceptional selection of fresh, locally-sourced, and homemade prepared meals, along with a meticulously curated range of pantry items. Cingari Family Markets' commitment extends beyond providing premium quality food to creating genuine connections with customers and contributing positively to the community.

