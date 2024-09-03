Andrew Brennan Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Influence And Impact”, Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Andrew Brennan

BATON ROUGE , LA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that“Influence and Impact,” co-authored by Andrew Brennan alongside Chris Voss and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Best-Seller status just days after its release on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A standout contribution to the book's success is Andrew Brennan's compelling chapter titled,“Embracing the Journey.” In this chapter, Andrew offers readers practical steps to cultivate self-awareness, release limiting beliefs, and drive positive outcomes, making it a must-read for anyone looking to elevate their influence and impact in their personal and professional lives.



About Andrew Brennan:

Andrew Brennan is a multifaceted individual who places immense value on his roles as a loving husband, invested father, supportive friend, and grateful son. His personal relationships and the support he has received from family, friends, and mentors have been instrumental in shaping the person he is today. Andrew's journey is a testament to the power of encouragement and guidance in fostering resilience and mindfulness.



In his professional life, Andrew serves as the Senior Vice President of Sourcing for E&I Cooperative Services. He leads teams specializing in strategic sourcing, contracting, procurement operations, and analytics, managing an impressive $3 billion in annual spend for over 6,000 higher education and K-12 institutions across the United States. His previous role as the Assistant Procurement Director for Louisiana State University's Main Campus and Health Sciences Center further solidifies his expertise in the field. Geaux Tigers!



Andrew graduated from Ferris State University with a degree in Business and a specialization in Professional Golf Management. His alma mater, Ferris State, is known for producing professionals who excel in their fields, and Andrew is no exception. Go Bulldogs!



A true change agent, Andrew is passionate about driving procurement transformation and excellence in both the public and private education sectors. He frequently speaks at education and procurement conferences across the U.S., sharing his insights on sourcing best practices, procurement transformation, team development, and spend analytics.



Outside of his professional endeavors, Andrew enjoys exploring the hidden depths of epic fantasy and science fiction. He is an avid game master for tabletop roleplaying games, bringing fictional characters to life with his creativity. Andrew also finds rejuvenation in adventuring through the forests and mountains of the Appalachia. He enthusiastically cheers on the LSU Tigers with his wife Tatiana and their five children-Peyton, Micah, Adrianna, Jackson, and Brianna. In his downtime, he enjoys playful wrestling matches with his five German Shepherd dogs-Grace, Artemis, Nala, Raelyn, and Little Bear (LB).



