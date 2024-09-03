Deepthi Barrett Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Influence And Impact,' Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Deepthi Barrett

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that Deepthi Barrett, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A standout contribution to the book comes from Deepthi Barrett with her chapter, "Tapping Into Your Superpowers." In this personal and insightful piece, Deepthi emphasizes that, regardless of background or challenges, everyone has the potential to harness their superpowers and make a significant impact. By blending empathy, confidence, curiosity, and intuition, Deepthi illustrates how these key traits can transform obstacles into opportunities and ensure that you're never overlooked again.

About Deepthi Barrett:

Deepthi Barrett is a highly accomplished professional currently serving as the Director of Digital Products at National Grid. In this role, she oversees a comprehensive portfolio focused on managing solar, battery, and electric vehicle infrastructure on the power grid. Her strategic leadership and deep understanding of customer needs have resulted in the development of innovative solutions that not only drive clean energy goals but also deliver significant business impacts. With an extensive background in advanced data analytics, Deepthi has consistently demonstrated her ability to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiencies and generate substantial savings.

Before joining National Grid, Deepthi held key positions at consulting firms where she spearheaded the development of analytical models to improve efficiencies within the financial and pharmaceutical industries. Her ability to harness data to drive meaningful outcomes has been a hallmark of her career.

Beyond her professional achievements, Deepthi is a passionate advocate for education and innovation. As the founder of Spark EdTech, she created educational games and programs that have positively impacted hundreds of students in both India and the US. Her commitment to fostering education through innovative methods reflects her dedication to creating lasting, positive change.

Deepthi holds a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. Her academic credentials, combined with her professional expertise, position her as a thought leader in the field of product management and clean energy solutions.

To stay updated on Deepthi's latest insights, projects, and speaking engagements, follow her on LinkedIn:

Deepthi Barrett on LinkedIn

