Bill Management Tools, Events Help Entergy Customers In Louisiana Keep Cool And Save Money This Summer

(MENAFN- 3BL) Extreme heat can increase electricity use and costs, and the past two summers have brought record-level temperatures and high electricity usage by our customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are committed to helping our customers stay cool and save money this summer with bill management tools and customer assistance events.

Entergy's newly launched Bill Toolkit connects customers to bill management, efficiency and assistance resources. This new resource helps our customers explore simple ways they can lower their electricity use and costs.

“In the face of extreme temperatures, we're doing all we can to keep costs down for customers with some of the lowest electricity rates in the country,” said Steven Benyard, Vice President of Reliability for Entergy Louisiana.“To help our customers take control of their budget and save money in extreme heat, we are connecting them with tools to monitor their energy use, manage their bills and find financial assistance.”

Track your energy use

Bill management tools like myAdvisor empower our customers to set electricity usage alerts and monitor how much energy they use each day. Tracking electricity use over time can help customers identify habits that contribute to higher use and budget their monthly expenses. With their myAdvisor dashboard, customers have access to usage and cost details, bill history, bill projections and analyzer tools and more.

Manage your bills your way

Entergy offers several flexible payment options so customers can choose when, where and how they receive their bills.



Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

Level Billing allows customers to“level out” seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history. AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deduct from their bank accounts.

Entergy encourages customers who may need additional payment options to reach out. To see if customers automatically qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions, they can visit our mobile app or myEntergy .

Find financial assistance

For customers needing assistance to pay their bills, Entergy is here to help. Throughout this summer, Entergy is implementing a series of measures through its“Beat the Heat” program focused on helping our low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills. The program provides bill payment assistance, fans and energy efficiency kits and support from local community partners to help hundreds of residential customers across the state.

In addition, Entergy partners with local and state organizations to connect qualifying customers with financial assistance including:



The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Single Stop makes it easy for customers to quickly and confidentially check their eligibility for federal, state and local financial assistance. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses.

For more ways to save energy and money, customers can visit .

