Unleash Student Curiosity With Discovery Education's Back-To-School Guide For Teachers

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 3, 2024 /3BL/ - Edtech leader Discovery Education is offering educators new insights into how to bring curiosity to the forefront in districts, schools, and classrooms around the world. Through a new free resource called A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity, all educators can unleash the power of curiosity in the classroom to deepen student engagement, heighten motivation, and build persistence.

While many agree that curiosity is a natural and essential part of and human development, it is often undervalued in educational settings. Discovery Education's new guide provides a clear framework, practical tools, and innovative ideas to nurture this crucial trait in all learners, helping them thrive academically and personally.

Inside A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity, you'll discover:



Definitions of the types of curiosity

Observation and measurement techniques for curiosity

Tools for student self-assessment as well as additional assessment methods

Strategies for designing curiosity-centered learning experiences Activities and tips to foster curiosity

Educators can download A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity here .

“Discovery Education is proud to offer this powerful new resource to educators worldwide,” said CEO Brian Shaw.“We believe that curiosity is not a nice to have-it is a need to have. With the information contained in A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity, educators are better able to help their learners improve engagement, motivation, and ultimately, achievement.”

