Brothers Redevelopment Inc. Receives $300,000 Grant From Keybank To Support Senior Citizen Housing Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) DENVER, September 3, 2024 /3BL/ - KeyBank has awarded a $300,000 grant to Brothers Redevelopment, Inc. (BRI), a Denver-based nonprofit organization providing improvement and related services to vulnerable Colorado residents. The grant will support BRI's Community Aging in Place – Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program.

The CAPABLE program helps low-income aging individuals to continue residing in their primary residences thanks to minor home safety projects that reduce the risk of falling, enhance accessibility and improve general safety and functionality of the home. CAPABLE clients receive guidance from occupational therapists and registered nurses to determine the support needed for improving safety and accessibility in their homes.

“Brothers Redevelopment is empowering our vulnerable community seniors with the benefits and services required to age in place,” said Chris Picardi, KeyBank Colorado market president.“This grant will help provide the safety and accessibility improvements needed to allow our lower-income aging neighbors to live in the comfort and affordability of their own homes.”

BRI began piloting the CAPABLE program in the Pikes Peak region in 2022 and it has achieved many positive outcomes. The KeyBank grant will allow BRI to expand the program to metro Denver.

BRI was founded in 1971 with a mission to provide housing repairs for low-income individuals in Denver. With community support through donations of time, materials and money, BRI has served more than 40,000 Coloradans through housing provisions and housing programs over the last year.

"We are incredibly grateful for KeyBank's generous support of our CAPABLE program," said Jeff Martinez, President of Brothers Redevelopment. "This funding will make a significant impact on the lives of countless older adults in our community, allowing them to maintain their independence and dignity while aging in place.”

About Brothers Redevelopment Inc.

Established in 1971, Brothers Redevelopment is a nonprofit housing organization that provides housing and housing-related services to low-income, elderly and disabled residents across Colorado. Brothers Redevelopment owns and/or manages dozens of communities across the metro area, offering affordable apartments to income-qualified tenants. Additionally, Brothers Redevelopment provides services through other programs, including Colorado's only housing helpline, Colorado Housing Connects (1-844-926-6632); Home Modifications and Repair; Paint-A-Thon (free house painting for seniors); Aging in Place (senior services); Housing Counselling/Rental Navigation; Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance; and Landlord recruitment.

About KeyCorp

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is a Member FDIC.

