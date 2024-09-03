Transforming Business With CSRD
CSRD, Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, is a new EU law requiring companies to disclose their environmental and social impacts, aiming to help stakeholders better assess sustainability performance and related risks. In this episode, we hear from ESG experts Anna Csonka, Senior Sustainability Regulations Expert at denxpert; Emmanuel Zinsu, Head of ESG/Sustainability at HPC Germany; Lida Tan, President of Anew Global Consulting; and Richard Taylor, Senior Project Manager at Antea Group USA, on CSRD's global impact on sustainability practices in businesses. They explore the complexities and impacts of CSRD, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges of integrating these standards into business practices. They discuss how adopting CSRD can drive positive change and enhance sustainability within operations.
