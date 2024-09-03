Lenovo Receives Multiple Award Wins For Sustainability-Focused Advancements

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Lenovo, our commitment to sustainability permeates every aspect of the business, including efforts to minimize environmental impact across products and solutions, chain, and manufacturing, among others. This year, Lenovo's Sustainability Solutions portfolio has been recognized by the BIG Sustainability Awards program , which showcases organizations, products, people, and initiatives that prioritize sustainability as a core business element.

Lenovo received honors in three categories- Sustainability Leadership, Sustainability Product of the Year, Sustainability Service of the Year-illustrating our leadership and commitment to a more sustainable future.

Lenovo won the BIG Sustainability Leadership Award for its parts-harvesting program,“Transform Trash to Treasure”, an initiative driven by Lenovo's International Supply Chain Organization (ISCC). Through this program, parts from defective/no longer in use devices are recovered and repurposed for new devices, resulting in drastic cost savings and an increase in efficiency. Other key Lenovo initiatives recognized in this category win were Lenovo 360 Circle , a sustainability-focused community for ESG initiatives, Lenovo's IT circularity efforts with AI-powered refurbishment and the commitment to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050 . Through these programs, Lenovo encourages active participation of channel partners, customers, and stakeholders in sustainability initiatives.

Lenovo NeptuneTM liquid cooling technology won the BIG Sustainability Product of the Year Award . Driven by the needs to reduce power consumption and preserve water, in data center environments , Lenovo NeptuneTM extracts heat from high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems while accelerating performance and computing capabilities. By recycling loops of warm water to cool data center systems, Lenovo NeptuneTM helps customers reduce their power consumption by up to 40% with over 95% heat removal efficiency when compared to traditional air-cooled systems.

Awarded to organizations that launch an innovative service that promotes sustainable alternatives, Lenovo's Reduced Carbon Transport Service (RCT) was recognized with the BIG Sustainability Service of the Year Award . This unique offering enables enterprise customers to ship IT devices via airfreight with a lower carbon impact. Lenovo RCT lets customers purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel credits to allocate to their IT purchases, which helps reduce CO2 emissions by at least 70%1. The U.S. Department of Energy states that SAF, a biofuel alternative to traditional jet fuel, is made from renewable feedstocks such as agricultural and forest wastes. Lenovo's Reduced Carbon Transport Service enables customers to enjoy speed of shipments without compromising on sustainability goals.

From repurposing broken and defective parts, to developing innovative solutions such as Lenovo NeptuneTM liquid cooling technology and Reduced Carbon Transport Service, Lenovo continues to lead the way to a more sustainable future.

“At Lenovo, sustainability isn't just a goal, it's a guiding principle that shapes every facet of our operations,” said John Stamer, VP & GM, Global Product Services for Lenovo.“These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to not only advancing technology but also ensuring that our innovations contribute to a more sustainable future. We are proud to lead by example and inspire others to join us in this crucial journey”

Read more about Lenovo's sustainability initiative and progress in its FY2023/24 ESG Report .

1 Approximate percentage LCA GHG reduction versus fossil jet based on feedstock used in SAF such as waste and residue lipids, oilseed bearing trees on low-ILUC degraded land or as a rotational oil cover crops. Indirect CO2 emissions reduction benefit is obtained through the purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel credits. Lower carbon claim is based upon the purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel credits and the resulting emissions reductions when compared to logistic service using conventional jet fuel.