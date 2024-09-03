The Opportunity Of Solar To Address Both Climate And Inequality

(MENAFN- 3BL) by Jonathan Abe and Martha Buckley of Sunwealth

The US EIA forecasts a 75% increase in solar generation from 2023 to 2025. As the solar races to address climate change and meet escalating demand from electrification and data centers, there lies a valuable opportunity to simultaneously address socioeconomic inequalities across the nation.

At Sunwealth, we challenge ourselves to ask: Who is benefiting from the growth of the solar economy? What other community needs could this opportunity meet? Who else can be included? How can we scale the solar while uncompromisingly pursuing justice? By persistently posing these questions and staying vigilant to potential gaps, we identified a critical financing void in the solar industry and founded Sunwealth to finance and manage small to medium-sized projects in the built environment, particularly in traditionally underserved areas.

By partnering with local solar installers and mission-aligned investors, we're funding a variety of crucial projects and we're pioneering a better energy future. Founded in 2014, Sunwealth has invested over $200 million in more than 650 operational solar installations across 18 states, reducing 1.2 million metric tons in carbon emissions and generating $125 million in lifetime energy savings for our customers. 57% of these projects directly benefit low-to-moderate income communities, ensuring that the advantages of clean energy reach those who need it most. Together, we're empowering communities, boosting local economies, and leading the way toward a more sustainable and just energy landscape.

