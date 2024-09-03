Amir Arrives In Norway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Oslo: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Tuesday in Oslo, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Norway.
HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Gardermoen military base by State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Qatar HE Olav Myklebust.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
MENAFN03092024000063011010ID1108631910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.