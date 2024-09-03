Amir Arrives In Norway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Tuesday in Oslo, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Norway.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Gardermoen military base by State Secretary of the Norwegian of Foreign Affairs HE Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Qatar HE Olav Myklebust.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.