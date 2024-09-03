President Murmu Bats For Dignity Of Women At Centenary Function Of Maha Legislative Council

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Amid the outcry over the spate of incidents of crime and violence against women in recent times, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday made a strong pitch for women getting due respect and dignity, especially during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Being a 'Mother of Democracy', people from other countries follow India. It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that women are respected so that they can live with dignity and honour. Change is needed in society's outlook towards women. Women have made strides in every field and they should excel further," President Murmu said at the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

The President also hailed a slew of welfare, development and educational schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the Maharashtra government, saying such schemes will women prosper, progress and lead in every sphere of life.

"Without the social, educational and economic development of women, a country's development is not possible," she said.

Before starting her speech, the President remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and made everyone raise the chant, 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai'.

The gesture came amid the raging controversy over the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district last month.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Maharashtra Legislative Council has given expression to the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.

Stating that it has played the role of a responsive Upper Chamber, she appreciated the contributions of all the present and former members of the Council.

"The Maharashtra Legislative Council has strengthened democratic values by establishing a tradition of healthy debate and dialogue. Also, the members of the Council have made remarkable contributions to public welfare. The former Chairman of this Council, Vitthal Sakharam Page, had conceived the Employment Guarantee Scheme. A similar system was later adopted at the national level in the form of MGNREGA," the President said.

Stating that the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Councils are called the House of Elders, President Murmu said, "Along with the minimum age limit being higher in these Houses, representation of more experienced members is often seen in the House of Elders. Such elders have set many good examples and enriched the parliamentary system and the work culture of the legislature," the President said, as she expressed confidence that the Maharashtra Legislative Council will further strengthen this tradition.

"Maharashtra has been presenting examples of social, economic, cultural, and spiritual progress to the entire country. According to the Economic Survey for 2023-24, Maharashtra ranks first in the country in terms of state GDP," the President said.