Axis Launches First FIPS 140-3-Compliant Device

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Axis Communications, a leader in video, is the first to launch a network security device with an embedded discrete secure element validated to the state-of-the-art FIPS 140-3 Standard Level 3. Thus, Axis customers in and critical infrastructure can be assured that their devices live up to the security levels defined by the US National Institute of Standards and (NIST) and required by law. FIPS 140-3 certification assesses four levels of security. At Level 3, hardware is expected to prevent tampering, and access must be identity based. The embedded discrete secure element, EdgeLock SE052F, is from NXP Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications and known for its trusted security solutions, including securing today's smartphones, bank cards and passports.

Axis - FIPS 140-3

More devices with FIPS 140-3-validated secure elements on the way

Going forward, Axis will continue to expand its range of FIPS 140-3 certified devices by embedding the new secure element in all its upcoming network products. FIPS 140-3-compliance will be available for use cases ranging from surveillance to business optimization (through analytics), to access control, and audio. Even organizations that are not required to comply with the high FIPS standards will benefit as they can also be confident that their systems are interoperable and will meet long-term security requirements.

Protection from the inside out

Ongoing investment in a portfolio equipped with industry-standard cryptographic computing modules is part of a multi-layer Axis strategy. Secure storage and computing of cryptographic keys is just one component of the hardware-based cybersecurity platform Axis Edge Vault . Axis Edge Vault also includes features like secure boot, and the IEEE 802.1AR-compliant Axis device ID that verifies the identity and authenticity of Axis devices.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.