Century Complete Now Selling New Homes Near Fort Knox & Saunders Springs Nature Preserve

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National leader in online

homebuying offering new homes from the mid $200s at Shelton Woods

LOUISVILLE,

Ky., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc.

(NYSE: CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-revealed the company's Century Complete brand is now selling at Shelton Woods in Radcliff, KY. Starting from the mid $200s, the anticipated new community provides a convenient location near Fort Knox and just 30 miles south of Louisville.

Dupont Floor Plan | New Homes in Radcliff, KY | Shelton Woods by Century Complete

Beaumont Floor Plan | New Homes Near Fort Knox, KY | Shelton Woods by Century Complete

Continue Reading

Homebuyers and their real estate agents are invited to a special dusty boot tour on September 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Learn more and explore available homes at .



"Offering quality and affordable new homes in a beautiful setting near Saunders Springs Nature Preserve, Shelton Woods is an exceptional opportunity for area homebuyers," said Dave Hodgman, Century Complete Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With limited homesites, we encourage buyers to act fast while this hidden gem is still available."

MORE ABOUT SHELTON WOODS | RADCLIFF, KY

Now selling from the mid $200s



Single-family floor plans

Single- and two-story layouts

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,014 square feet

Open-concept designs with flex space, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring and more

Convenient proximity to US-31W and I-65 for easy access to Louisville and Fort Knox Close to Saunders Springs Nature Preserve, boasting forested hiking, cabins, biking, and waterfalls

Location:

Shelton Road & Marbury Drive

Radcliff, KY 40160

812.650.7225



NEED IN-PERSON ASSISTANCE? VISIT OUR AREA SALES STUDIO!

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio in Jeffersonville!

361 Quartermaster Court

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812.650.7225

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Kentucky, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.