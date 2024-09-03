Century Complete Now Selling New Homes Near Fort Knox & Saunders Springs Nature Preserve

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
(NYSE: CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-revealed the company's Century Complete brand is now selling at Shelton Woods in Radcliff, KY. Starting from the mid $200s, the anticipated new community provides a convenient location near Fort Knox and just 30 miles south of Louisville.
Dupont Floor Plan | New Homes in Radcliff, KY | Shelton Woods by Century Complete
Beaumont Floor Plan | New Homes Near Fort Knox, KY | Shelton Woods by Century Complete
Homebuyers and their real estate agents are invited to a special dusty boot tour on September 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn more and explore available homes at .
"Offering quality and affordable new homes in a beautiful setting near Saunders Springs Nature Preserve, Shelton Woods is an exceptional opportunity for area homebuyers," said Dave Hodgman, Century Complete Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With limited homesites, we encourage buyers to act fast while this hidden gem is still available."
MORE ABOUT SHELTON WOODS | RADCLIFF, KY
Now selling from the mid $200s
Single-family floor plans
Single- and two-story layouts
3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages
Up to 2,014 square feet
Open-concept designs with flex space, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring and more
Convenient proximity to US-31W and I-65 for easy access to Louisville and Fort Knox
Close to Saunders Springs Nature Preserve, boasting forested hiking, cabins, biking, and waterfalls
Location:
Shelton Road & Marbury Drive
Radcliff, KY 40160
812.650.7225
NEED IN-PERSON ASSISTANCE? VISIT OUR AREA SALES STUDIO!
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio in Jeffersonville!
361 Quartermaster Court
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Kentucky, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via
DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
