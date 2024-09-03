(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 16.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 33.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Borbet GmbH, Enkei Corporation, Ronal Group, Wheels India Limited, Superior Industries International Inc., Mak Wheels, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG, CM Wheels, Alcoa Wheels, CITIC Dicastal Co. Ltd., Fondmetal S.p.A., Mandrus Wheels, Konig Wheels, OZ Group, Rays Engineering, Speed-line Corse, TSW Alloy Wheels, Vossen Wheels, XXR Wheels, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Finishing Type (Polished Alloy Wheel, Tow-Toned Alloy Wheel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 33.2 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market @ Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Overview An aluminum alloy wheel is a type of wheel commonly used in vehicles, made primarily from an alloy of aluminum, which often includes small amounts of other metals such as magnesium, nickel, or copper. The new market player in this industry creates aluminum alloy wheels for a variety of vehicles, such as light trucks, passenger automobiles, commercial vehicles, and race cars. These wheels are well-liked by both consumers and automakers due to their lightweight design, corrosion resistance, and attractive appearance. Furthermore, the vehicle's aesthetic appeal is enhanced by the aluminum alloy wheels. As a result, weight reduction is becoming increasingly important. It is anticipated that evolving customer preferences and way of life changes would create new avenues for market expansion. During the forecast period, factors such as swift urbanization, rising vehicle demand and production, and fuel efficiency rules are anticipated to drive the growth of the aluminum alloy wheels market. Request a Customized Copy of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Report @ By finishing type, the polished alloy wheel segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Aluminum wheels that have been polished are not plated. The surface is polished using a polishing compound. By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Throughout the projection period, the passenger car sector is anticipated to maintain its leading market share for aluminum alloy wheels. The passenger automobile market is the largest and is expected to stay that way for the foreseeable future. During the past few decades, there has been a notable increase in the manufacture of automobiles in the Asia Pacific region, specifically in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Urbanization, growing income levels, and an increase in the demand for both passenger and commercial automobiles have all contributed to this expansion. Because of this, there is a significant requirement for aluminum alloy wheels to satisfy the demands of the growing automobile market. Borbet GmbH premier manufacturer of alloy wheels that offers an extensive selection of wheel designs and configurations, including the QX and LX19 wheels. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 33.2 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 16.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Finishing Type, Vehicle Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5041a15-1731-45f7-90c6-617c3959857b/global-aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-2024-2033-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2024–2033 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth by Amico Group of Companies to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific will lead the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market in 2023 with a market share of 43.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The region's rapid expansion is largely being driven by the large populations of China and India, which together account for almost 38% of the world's population. This growth is linked to increased levels of urbanization and disposable money, which cause people's choices to change.

The primary reason for the growth of the automotive industries in China, India, and South Korea is the rise in car production. India produced 4.51 million cars in 2021, according to the OICA. Furthermore, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, China is the nation that produces the most automobiles, with 25.72 million produced in 2021.

The primary drivers of the market expansion are the existence of a healthy automotive sector and the rise in the number of manufacturers producing passenger cars.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Finishing Type (Polished Alloy Wheel, Tow-Toned Alloy Wheel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bb687666-2c8d-4f89-8779-be0c272c5532/global-aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-2024-2033-by-vehicle-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2024–2033 (By Vehicle Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Marke t:



Borbet GmbH

Enkei Corporation

Ronal Group

Wheels India Limited

Superior Industries International Inc.

Mak Wheels

BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG

CM Wheels

Alcoa Wheels

CITIC Dicastal Co. Ltd.

Fondmetal S.p.A.

Mandrus Wheels

Konig Wheels

OZ Group

Rays Engineering

Speed-line Corse

TSW Alloy Wheels

Vossen Wheels

XXR Wheels Others

The Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is segmented as follows:

By Finishing Type



Polished Alloy Wheel Tow-Toned Alloy Wheel

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Application



Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution Channel



Original Equipment Manufacturer Aftermarket

By Material



Aluminum

Silicon Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

