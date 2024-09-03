Fresh Faces Invigorate Commercial Tile Market Join Architessa's Atlanta Territory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Architessa welcomes Juan Pablo Bejarano and Sarah Mattison

Architessa - a comprehensive tile and stone company that works with homeowners, designers, architects, and more to find the perfect tile for every project.

Architessa welcomes Juan Pablo Bejarano and Sarah Mattison to the Atlanta Commercial team

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tile and stone brand, Architessa, proudly introduces two new members to their Atlanta commercial team.

Juan Pablo Bejarano joins Architessa with over 20 years' experience in the tile and coverings industry as the new Southeast Territory Manager – based out of Atlanta, GA. He has managed sales for both manufacturers and dealers in the commercial coverings space, so his experience is an excellent fit for the Architessa Southeast team.

To round out the Southwest commercial team, Sarah Mattison joins Architessa as an A&D Sales Representative. This new role sees Mattison shifting from the construction side of the building industry to tile and coverings.

For more information, visit Architessa's website at architessa .

-

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces. Architessa is a certified women-owned business.

Courtney Knoerlein

Architessa

+1 301-251-3532

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.