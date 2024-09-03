Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera And Sobe Innovative Rehab Partner To Improve Quality Of Life For Senior Residents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera , seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses receive world-class care, multi-sensory and diverse experiences in an exceptional senior living environment.

And still, the Market Street team continues to elevate the individualized attention for each resident offering additional resources and partnerships in their community.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is pleased to announce their partnership with Sobe Innovative Rehabilitation is showing great results in maximizing quality of life and independence for their residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses.

In recent months, Market Street Viera has focused on a partnership with Sobe Innovative Rehabilitation , an organization providing physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech pathology to patients in assisted living facilities across the state of Florida.

"We are so thankful for our community partners whose initiatives align with our own in continuously improving the lives of our seniors," says Teleia Farrell, Associate Executive Director of Market Street Viera . "Our residents are achieving fantastic results working with Sobe Rehab, which directly correlates to improved health, happiness and overall well-being."

At Sobe Rehab, therapists use sophisticated diagnostic methods, such as movement investigation and gait analysis, to create successful

treatment

plans for pain relief, healing, and future injury prevention needs. These advanced methods result in high levels of success in patients achieving their rehabilitation goals.

"The partnership between Sobe Rehab and Market Street Memory Care has been a huge success. Through this partnership, residents enrolled in our innovative rehab programs have extended their length of stay by 129%, while reducing hospitalizations by 82%, and falls by 37%," states Dr. Nkume Sobe, D.P.T., Founder and CEO of Sobe Rehab . "These statistics show that the Sobe Rehab "Resident Retention Program" works; and delivers on our promise of helping seniors enjoy an extended length of stay that maximize their quality of their lives and independence at their community. This ultimately increases the vibrancy of the community while helping to build a higher censes for more residents to enjoy a safe, happy, independent lifestyle."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is an award-winning community operating under the management of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

The community just celebrated their seventh consecutive year as a Great Place to WorkÒ

and was recently

honored as a 'Best Memory Care Community in Florida' by Assisted Living Magazine and a 2022 and 2023 'Best Memory Care Community' by U.S. News & World Report.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group

was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

For information, visit .

