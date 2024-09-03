Pablo M. Linzoain Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Influence And Impact,” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Pablo M. Linzoain

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Pablo M. Linzoain, in collaboration with Chris Voss along with a team of professionals from around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status with the release of their book,“Influence and Impact.” Released on August 22, 2024.



“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.



About Pablo M. Linzoain:

Amidst a landscape of high-stakes business situations, Pablo Linzoain stands out as an expert in negotiation with a comprehensive international portfolio in successful conflict resolution management. With over three decades of negotiation expertise, Pablo has counseled numerous executives and corporate leaders across the U.S., Canada, Spain, Japan, Russia, and much of Latin America. His consultancy endeavors have included collaborations with prominent corporations such as BBVA, US Steel, Heinz, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.



Pablo Linzoain's approach to negotiation identifies systemic flaws as the primary cause of recurring issues rather than deficiencies in individual stakeholders. His pedagogical style simplifies complex negotiation concepts, expediting mutual understanding and collaboration. A lifelong learner, Pablo holds certificates from prestigious institutions including The Business School of Manchester Metropolitan, MIT, and Harvard Law School's Dispute Resolution, Mediation, and Participatory Processes program.



As the founder and CEO of the Instituto de Negociación, established in 2016, Pablo Linzoain provides advanced negotiation training and coursework. His innovative Empathic Persuasive Story method is a sophisticated technical and methodological formula comprising seven foundational principles pivotal in conflict resolution. This methodology imparts bespoke strategies and techniques to harmonize disparate perspectives, demonstrated by its successful implementation across varied contexts.



Pablo emphasizes that adept negotiation transcends cognitive prowess, highlighting the importance of behavioral dynamics in fostering productive business relationships. His Empathic Persuasive Story method serves as a blueprint for individuals seeking to fortify their negotiating skills, enrich interpersonal relations, appreciate diverse viewpoints, and navigate conflicts effectively. His mission is to instill a deeper understanding of human dynamics throughout the negotiation continuum, fostering cooperative interactions and positive outcomes.



