Specialty Food Association And Tastemaker Conference To Connect Creators, Bloggers, And Influencers At 49Th Winter Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association is aligning with Tastemaker Conference, which will co-locate its annual gathering of food bloggers and content creators with the 49th Winter Fancy Food Show in January 2025. The first major in the food industry's cycle, the Winter Fancy Food Show will showcase thousands of specialty food and beverage products from domestic and global suppliers, with an emphasis on new-to-market and trend-centric artisanal goods. Taking place across three days (January 19-21) at the Las Vegas Center, the Show will also feature a variety of networking events, educational sessions, and never-before-seen features.

Winter Fancy Food Show + Tastemaker Conference

"Influencer marketing is an efficient and effective way for established and emerging makers to drive consumer awareness of, and demand for, their products," said Leana Salamah, SFA SVP of Marketing & Communications. "Our alliance and co-location with Tastemaker Conference will not only amplify social media buzz around all of the products and trends on display at the Winter Fancy Food Show, but also provide opportunities for our members to identify specific content creator partners who can work with them with on year-round promotional efforts. By incorporating consumer awareness and demand opportunities into the Winter Fancy Food Show, SFA is taking the traditional "push" marketing model of b2b tradeshows and evolving it to also include opportunities for "pull" marketing through end-user activation. We will be announcing additional programming that brings our members together with these content creators at the Winter Fancy Food Show to discover potential partnerships extending long after the three days of the Show."

"Tastemaker Conference looks forward to our first co-location with the Winter Fancy Food Show in 2025. This alliance presents an unparalleled opportunity for creators and makers to come together, explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry, and provide education and networking to drive growth through influencer marketing," said Abbey Rodriguez, Tastemaker Conference, CEO & Founder.

"The Winter Fancy Food Show is renowned for its diverse product categories, ensuring there is something for everyone! We are hosting a panel on the Show floor with a few of the food community's leading creators. We look forward to introducing our community to the Specialty Food Association members, in order to establish a space where creativity and innovation can thrive, and where new products, experiences, and ideas will be unveiled to the world for the first time."

Registration for the Winter Fancy Food Show will open in October, and is exclusive to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. For more information, please visit .

About the Tastemaker conference

Tastemaker Conference was founded by and for food bloggers and content creators, with the goals of fostering community, providing education, and delivering unique experiences. Dedicated to legitimizing the creator economy, Tastemaker Conference offers unparalleled education focused on content creation, business development, marketing, SEO, technology, and DEI. Our events provide valuable educational and networking opportunities for both aspiring and seasoned food creators.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,600 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofiTM Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily , the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report , and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research. Find out more at Specialtyfood , and connect with SFA on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

