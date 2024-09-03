Riot Games And 1,000 Dreams Fund Announce Cadets To Their Esports Broadcasting Cadetship For Women

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The program offers a three-month, paid cadetship position at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre in Dublin, Ireland.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit which empowers talented women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources to help them reach their dream careers, is pleased to announce the two cadets selected to their Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre (RBC) in Dublin, Ireland.

The cadets selected for the three-month, paid cadetship position are:

1,000 Dreams Fund and Riot Games Announce Selected Cadets to their Esports Broadcasting Cadetship for Women

Angelica F. of Ireland, @lichel - Technological University of the Shannon - Clonmel in Tipperary, Ireland

Emma L. of Denmark, @emsy - Aarhus University in Aarhus, Denmark

Additional cadetship partners include video game developer, publisher and esports tournament organizer Riot Games and their Remote Broadcast Center, Powered by AWS, first launched under the internally dubbed project name "Project Stryker."

All parties involved are committed to creating a more diverse and equitable future for all through their commitment to such initiatives as the Esports Broadcasting Cadetship for women.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angelica and Emma to the RBC team in Dublin," said Allyson Gormley, Global Operations Director, Remote Broadcast & Production for Riot Games. "It's an incredibly exciting time for our team as we prepare for the League of Legends World Championship beginning September 25 from across Europe, and we couldn't imagine a better opportunity for Angelica and Emma to begin their esports broadcasting careers than the chance to learn and contribute on Riot's biggest annual event that brings joy to players around the world."

The Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship was launched to accelerate the careers of women interested in the behind-the-scenes roles that are crucial to the esports broadcasting and production industry. It was designed especially for applicants in college or university interested in esports production, or those with previous esports production experience and applicants from the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

region. The program is part of 1DF's BroadcastHER Initiative created in 2018 to fuel the dreams of women who aspire to work in the gaming and esports industry.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the two outstanding cadets selected for the Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship. This program embodies our commitment to fostering talent and opening doors for women through our work at 1,000 Dreams Fund," said Christie Garton, Founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "Angelica and Emma have shown remarkable passion and potential, and we can't wait to see them thrive as they gain invaluable experience at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre. This opportunity represents not just a career boost, but a chance to shape the future of esports broadcasting."

Following a series of five Masterclasses that the partners co-hosted to help train people interested in esports careers as well as those who are interested in applying for the cadetship, 1,000 Dreams Fund kicked-off a competitive multi-week recruitment process through which these two cadets were selected.

"Growing up, I've always wanted to work in the gaming and esports industry as it meant a lot to me in my adolescence; from shaping who I am now, to meeting the most important people of my life," said selected cadet Angelica, who has pursued a degree in creative media. "Now that I have been chosen for this incredible opportunity, I finally caught up to that dream."

As part of their prize, the two Cadets will receive:



A paid three month-long internship opportunity at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre in Dublin, Ireland;

Funding for the accommodation for the duration of their internship;

Travel stipend for travel to/from Dublin for the cadetship;

Additional mentorship opportunities will be provided by our partners onsite;

$500 grant to put towards a career coach who specializes in the gaming and esports industry who will provide direct career consultation and guidance to Cadets; Two 60-minute mentor sessions (beginning and end of internship program).

They will also have access to additional pop-up experiences and learning opportunities with our partners in 2024, as well as the opportunity to gain hands-on training by working alongside the Riot Games RBC team during the course of the Cadetship.

To learn more about the Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship,, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's website .

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a nonprofit that empowers talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources that help them reach their dream careers. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $1 million in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBC News, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit



About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, we released our debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

With League in its second decade, we're continuing to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. In addition, Riot Forge gives developers access to Riot's IP to create games like Ruined King and plenty of other adventures across Runeterra. We're also expanding the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, our Emmy Award-winning animated series.

The annual League of Legends World Championship features qualified esports teams from 12 international leagues. Worlds is the most widely viewed and followed esport tournament, and it's among the largest and most popular gaming and sporting events in the world.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Dylan Jadeja, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 4,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row and featured on numerous lists including Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," "25 Best Companies to Work in Technology," "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials," and "50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility."

About Riot Games Remote Broadcast Centre, Powered by AWS

Riot Games Remote Broadcast Centre, Powered by AWS represents a new innovative approach to creating a centralized global broadcast model through strategically placed Remote Broadcast Centres (RBCs) around the world. First launched under the codename "Project Stryker," these RBCs work to provide increased capacity for Riot's esports content and events while also lowering operational costs, and ensuring top-tier quality and consistency across all of its esports productions around the world.

As the most player-focused gaming company in the world, Riot's esports team is driven by the ultimate goal of bringing joy to esports fans around the world through our growing portfolio of esports. With more titles comes more esports events happening around the world on any given day, Riot Games' RBCs help create a broadcast model that is:



Global – Providing high-level support to live event broadcast anywhere in the world at any time

Efficient – Supports all global regions in a streamlined fashion that's also cost-effective

Scalable – Able to adjust and grow alongside Riot's esports business objectives as they mature for the future Innovative – Utilizing cutting-edge technology that will deliver the high-level broadcast productions that are synonymous with Riot Games.

