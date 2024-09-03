Bryan Cooke's Thrilling Book 'Art Can Kill' Unveils The Dark Side Of The Art World And Its Hidden Dangers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bryan Cooke , the leading fine arts transporter and author, says the art world has always held an air of mystery and allure, but behind galleries' polished facades and celebrity collectors' glitz lies a subculture teeming with intrigue, corruption, and danger. In his gripping new book, "Art Can Kill ," Bryan Cooke lifts the curtain on this hidden world, offering readers an insider's view of the lives of some of the most iconic figures in contemporary art and celebrity culture.

"Readers of 'Art Can Kill' will be captivated by the untold stories from behind the scenes of the art world. This book offers a rare glimpse into the hidden lives of celebrities, the dangers of art handling, and the dark, provocative undercurrents of an industry that few truly understand. It's an eye-opening journey that's as thrilling as it is informative, making you see art-and those who create and collect it-in an entirely new light."

Cooke has spent decades as an art handler, moving million-dollar masterpieces as part of his daily routine, and often finds himself mistaken as "just a delivery boy." However, his unique position has granted him access to the unfiltered realities of the art world, where vanity, eccentricity, and sometimes even criminal behavior run rampant. In "Art Can Kill," Cooke shares his encounters with renowned figures such as Larry Gagosian, Larry Flynt, Dr. Armand Hammer, Joan Rivers, Norton Simon, and Frank Gehry.

From the egos of movie stars and the eccentricities of celebrated artists to the schemes of forgers and scammers, "Art Can Kill" delves deep into a provocative subculture that few outside of it ever see. But it's not just the personalities that make this book a must-read; Cooke also highlights the often-overlooked dangers of art handling itself. Whether due to a rush to meet deadlines, a need to be right at all costs, or cutting corners to save money, the careless handling of art can destroy priceless works-and sometimes, even endangers the lives of those tasked with moving them.

For readers, "Art Can Kill" is more than just a collection of stories; it's a warning. After reading this book, you will never look at a Salvador Dali painting, watch a Disney animation, or view gallery owners, artists, and celebrities in the same way again.

"Art Can Kill" is available now at online retailers.

Bryan Cooke is an experienced art handler who has spent over 40 years navigating the complex and often hazardous world of transporting high-value art. His unique vantage point offers readers a rare glimpse into the lives of art world luminaries and the hidden dangers of the industry.

