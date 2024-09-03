Capsule Endoscopy System Market Surge: Analyzing The 12.4% CAGR And Future Projections To Reach $2.0 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capsule Endoscopy System Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Capsule Endoscopy System Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless and disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter, and a light source.Read More:Capsule Endoscopy System Market Statistics: The global capsule endoscopy system market was valued at $616.57 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global capsule endoscopy system market based on component, disease type, and region.◉ Based on component, the capsule endoscope segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than 90% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of the work station and recorders segment.◉ Based on disease type, the small intestine disorder segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the colonic disorder segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.Key Benefits For Stakeholders. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the capsule endoscopy system market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing capsule endoscopy system market opportunities.. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.. In-depth analysis of the capsule endoscopy system market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global capsule endoscopy system market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Click To Get Sample Copy:The segments and sub-section of Capsule Endoscopy System Market is shown below:◉ Market Size By 2030: USD 2 billion◉ Growth Rate: CAGR of 12.4%◉ Forecast period: 2020 - 2030◉ Report Pages: 210◉ By Component: Capsule EndoscopeWork stations and recorders◉ By Disease Type: Small Intestine DisorderEsophageal disorderColonic disorder◉ Key Market Players: Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co., Olympus Corporation, Check Cap, CapsoVision Inc., RF Systems Lab, Anx Robotica, IntroMedic Co., Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc., MEDTRONIC PLC., Fujifilm Holding CorporationIf opting for the Global version of Capsule Endoscopy System Market; then below country analysis would be included:– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)Enquire Before Buy:Capsule Endoscopy Industry NewsJune 2023 - George Washington University researchers and AnX Robotica joined hands to develop an ingestible camera in pill form designed to be navigated around the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Developed in collaboration with AnX Robotica, NaviCam is the first device of its kind to provide internal visibility that can be controlled in real-time, without having to rely on digestive processes to navigate the camera.Key Questions Answered with this Study:1) What makes the Capsule Endoscopy System Market feasible for long term investment?2) How are factors influencing the driving demand for Electromyography Devices in the next few years?3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Capsule Endoscopy System Market?6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Capsule Endoscopy System Market growth?9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?Introduction about Capsule Endoscopy System MarketCapsule Endoscopy System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)Capsule Endoscopy System Market by Application/End UsersCapsule Endoscopy System (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by ApplicationsGlobal Capsule Endoscopy System and Growth Rate (2021-2031)Capsule Endoscopy System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and ApplicationCapsule Endoscopy System (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.Capsule Endoscopy System Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales DataKey Raw Materials Analysis & Price TrendsSupply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of ContentsProcure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.Explore More Report:Capsule Endoscopy System Market:Plastic Surgery Devices Market :Mastopexy market :Electromyography Devices Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact Us:David CorreaWilmington, Delaware, United StatesUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1(855)550-5975...Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.